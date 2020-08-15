Woman member of Afghan peace team survives attack by gunmen

You are here

In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, Afghan politician Fawzia Koofi attends the "intra-Afghan" talks in Moscow, Russia. Koofi survived an assassination attempt, Afghan officials said Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said that Koofi was attacked late Friday afternoon near the capital of Kabul returning from a visit to the northern province of Parwan. (AP)
KABUL, Afghanistan: A female member of Afghanistan’s peace negotiating team and a former parliamentarian survived an assassination attempt, Afghan officials said Saturday.
Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that Fawzia Koofi was attacked late Friday afternoon near the capital of Kabul returning from a visit to the northern province of Parwan.
Koofi is part of a 21 member team charged with representing the Afghan government in upcoming peace talks with the Taliban, following a US deal with the militants that was struck in February.
The head of the Afghan peace delegation, Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, tweeted that Koofi had survived the attack and was “in good health.”
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Both Taliban and Islamic State affiliates continue to carry out attacks against Afghan government figures.
Koofi is also a women’s rights activist who has been a vocal Taliban critic.
She and her sister Maryam Koofi stopped at a market in the Qarabagh district when gunmen attacked them.
Arian said police were launching an investigation. No further details of the assault were available, he added.
The US peace deal aims to recruit the Taliban to fight Daesh militants in Afghanistan, a mutual enemy. The Taliban and IS are staunch rivals.
The peace deal also paved the way for US and NATO forces to begin withdrawing from Afghanistan and for the Taliban and Afghan government to begin direct talks.
The Afghan government said on Friday that it had released the first 80 of a final 400 Taliban prisoners ahead of direct negotiations between the two sides.
Prisoner releases on both sides are part of the agreement signed in February between the US and the Taliban. It calls for the release of 5,000 Taliban held by the government and 1,000 government and military personnel held by the insurgent group as a good will gesture ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations.
Talks are expected to be held in Qatar where the Taliban maintain a political office. Several Afghan leaders told The Associated Press talks could begin by Aug. 20.

Japan's emperor, prime minister express remorse over country’s wartime past

Updated 15 August 2020
REUTERS:

Japan's emperor, prime minister express remorse over country’s wartime past

  • Prime Minister Abe pledges never to repeat tragedy of war
Updated 15 August 2020
REUTERS:

TOKYO: Japanese Emperor Naruhito expressed “deep remorse” over the country’s wartime past while Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged never to repeat the devastation of war as the nation observed the 75th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II.
“I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never again be repeated,” Naruhito, 60, said at a ceremony for war dead. Naruhito, the grandson of Emperor Hirohito in whose name Imperial troops fought the war, is Japan’s first monarch born after the war. He ascended the throne last year after his father, Akihito, abdicated.
Naruhito, who together with Empress Masako has been largely absent from public view since Japan’s coronavirus outbreak worsened earlier this year, also expressed hope the country could come together to overcome the pandemic.
Abe, speaking at a ceremony, pledged never to repeat the devastation of war.
“Never to repeat the tragedy of war. We will continue to remain committed to this resolute pledge,” Abe said.
The ceremony was scaled down to less than one-tenth of last year’s size because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The legacy of the conflict still haunts Japan’s ties with its neighbors China and the two Koreas, where bitter memories of Tokyo’s military aggression linger.
Abe sent a ritual offering to the shrine for war dead on Saturday, but avoided a personal visit that would anger China and South Korea.

