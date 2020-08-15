British-Moroccan model Nora Attal debuts dramatic hair transformation

DUBAI: Moroccan-British model Nora Attal debuted a major new hair color this weekend on Instagram. The 21-year-old appeared in a new photography project in collaboration with designer and artist William Ndatila — perhaps better known by his Instagram handle @williamcult — in which her trademark chocolate tresses were traded in for platinum blonde locks.

In the series of images shared with her 43,000 Instagram followers, Attal can be seen taking a pair of scissors to her peroxide lengths and clutching clumps of freshly-chopped locks in her hands.

The lockdown project titled “40 days and 40 nights” was photographed by UK-based cinematographer Victor Bastidas. The shoot was accompanied by a minute-long video, directed by Ndatila.

The transformative hair color was a dramatic change for Attal, who has maintained a beauty signature since first making her fashion debut in 2017. Unlike many models, Attal isn’t known to switch up her hairstyles, but Attal’s newest look proves she’s certainly up for a bold transformation when fashion calls for it.

It’s likely that the extreme hair transformation is a temporary one thanks to the help of a wig, but whatever the case, Attal’s bleached locks feel like the perfect hair choice for the warmer season.