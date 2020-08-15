You are here

  • Home
  • British-Moroccan model Nora Attal debuts dramatic hair transformation

British-Moroccan model Nora Attal debuts dramatic hair transformation

Nora Attal revealed a dramatic new hair color on Instagram this weekend. Instagram
Short Url

https://arab.news/c7hy4

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

British-Moroccan model Nora Attal debuts dramatic hair transformation

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Moroccan-British model Nora Attal debuted a major new hair color this weekend on Instagram. The 21-year-old appeared in a new photography project in collaboration with designer and artist William Ndatila — perhaps better known by his Instagram handle @williamcult — in which her trademark chocolate tresses were traded in for platinum blonde locks.

In the series of images shared with her 43,000 Instagram followers, Attal can be seen taking a pair of scissors to her peroxide lengths and clutching clumps of freshly-chopped locks in her hands. 

The lockdown project titled “40 days and 40 nights” was photographed by UK-based cinematographer Victor Bastidas. The shoot was accompanied by a minute-long video, directed by Ndatila.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

40 days and 40 nights a lockdown project by @williamcult @sictor @joshstovell

A post shared by nora (@noraattal) on

The transformative hair color was a dramatic change for Attal, who has maintained a beauty signature since first making her fashion debut in 2017. Unlike many models, Attal isn’t known to switch up her hairstyles, but Attal’s newest look proves she’s certainly up for a bold transformation when fashion calls for it.

It’s likely that the extreme hair transformation is a temporary one thanks to the help of a wig, but whatever the case, Attal’s bleached locks feel like the perfect hair choice for the warmer season. 

Topics: Nora Attal

Chanel donates $700,000 to Lebanese charities following Beirut blast

Updated 40 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Chanel donates $700,000 to Lebanese charities following Beirut blast

Updated 40 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Following the deadly explosion in Lebanon’s capital on Aug. 4 that killed over 150 and wounded thousands, luxury fashion house Chanel has donated $700,000 to local Lebanese charities in a show of solidarity with the Arab nation. 

In a statement, the Parisian maison announced that it allocated the funds to support four local organizations on the ground in Beirut. “The catastrophic explosion in Beirut sent Lebanon, a country already impacted by political unrest, economic instability and the current Covid-19 crisis, into further distress and suffering,” said the statement.

“Chanel has a local presence and valued long-standing partners in Lebanon, some of whom are deeply impacted,” it continued. 

The fashion house split a total of $700,000 between The Lebanese Red Cross, Amel Association, ACTED and UNICEF.

The Lebanese Red Cross, ACTED and UNICEF will receive $200,000 each, while Amel Association, a non-profit organization that supports the most underprivileged populations in Lebanon, will receive $100,000. 

Chanel is the first major fashion house to offer financial aid to Lebanon. Meanwhile, a number of notable figures in fashion and entertainment stepped up and donated funds for Lebanon, including George and Amal Clooney who donated $100,000 Lebanese charities and Canadian singer The Weeknd who donated $300,000 to victims of the Beirut blast.

Topics: Chanel Lebanon Beirut explosion

Latest updates

British-Moroccan model Nora Attal debuts dramatic hair transformation
New York museums, galleries to reopen from August 24
Iran cries victory after UN rejects US bid to extend arms embargo
Russia reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases
Chanel donates $700,000 to Lebanese charities following Beirut blast

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.