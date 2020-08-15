You are here

‘Love on the Spectrum’ is heartfelt, authentic and real

The show is streaming on Netflix. Supplied
Shaistha Khan

DHAHRAN: Right on the heels of “Indian Matchmaking,” Netflix acquired streaming rights to Australian dating show “Love on the Spectrum” for a global audience. While these releases offer minority groups visibility and representation in mainstream media (the Indian diaspora and adults on the autism spectrum, respectively) the latter takes a nuanced and thoughtful approach to matchmaking.

“Love on the Spectrum” is also a refreshing departure from the Netflix brand of glamorous, hypersexual reality TV as endorsed by “Too Hot to Handle” and “Love is Blind,” both of which were released earlier this year.

First released on the Australian Broadcast Corp. last fall, the unscripted show follows seven singles on the autism spectrum as they look for love and companionship, and two autistic couples as they make momentous relationship decisions.




“Love on the Spectrum” is also a refreshing departure from the Netflix brand of glamorous, hypersexual reality TV. Supplied

Unobtrusive and done respectfully, the show offers insight into their lives and vulnerabilities — what autism on the spectrum looks like for each individual, the challenges they face in social situations, and why they seek companionship. Alongside heart-warming interviews with participants and their families, the episodes feature first dates, mixer events and sessions with autism or relationship experts.

The highlight of the show remains raw human emotions and the participants’ endearing personalities that shine through. One cannot help but laugh out loud at 25-year-old Michael’s one-liners that double as sage advice.




The highlight of the show remains raw human emotions and the participants’ endearing personalities. Supplied

But while these “quirks” seem loveable and endearing to a neuro-typical audience, autistic audiences have voiced that in their quest to make a show interesting, these snippets romanticize high-functioning autism and disregard Level 3 autism (the most severe). They have also voiced a desire to see an autistic and non-autistic pairing.

At the outset, a show that follows autistic young adults in the dating world may not seem like something one can relate to. But as the five-part docuseries unravels, one can agree that the universal experience of navigating the dating world and finding love is difficult — autistic or not. With awkward first dates and heartbreak, “Love on the Spectrum” is heartfelt, authentic and real, and therein lies the appeal of the show.

DUBAI: Moroccan-British model Nora Attal debuted a major new hair color this weekend on Instagram. The 21-year-old appeared in a new photography project in collaboration with designer and artist William Ndatila — perhaps better known by his Instagram handle @williamcult — in which her trademark chocolate tresses were traded in for platinum blonde locks.

In the series of images shared with her 43,000 Instagram followers, Attal can be seen taking a pair of scissors to her peroxide lengths and clutching clumps of freshly-chopped locks in her hands. 

The lockdown project titled “40 days and 40 nights” was photographed by UK-based cinematographer Victor Bastidas. The shoot was accompanied by a minute-long video, directed by Ndatila.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

40 days and 40 nights a lockdown project by @williamcult @sictor @joshstovell

A post shared by nora (@noraattal) on

The transformative hair color was a dramatic change for Attal, who has maintained a beauty signature since first making her fashion debut in 2017. Unlike many models, Attal isn’t known to switch up her hairstyles, but Attal’s newest look proves she’s certainly up for a bold transformation when fashion calls for it.

It’s likely that the extreme hair transformation is a temporary one thanks to the help of a wig, but whatever the case, Attal’s bleached locks feel like the perfect hair choice for the warmer season. 

