Saudi Arabia COVID-19 death toll increases by 31, over 1,400 more cases recorded

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 31 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,413 new cases of the disease on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 76 were recorded in Khamis Mushait, 68 in Dammam, 65 in Makkah, 59 in Riyadh, 57 in Jeddah and 57 in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 264,487 after 1,528 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 3,369 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
