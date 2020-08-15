Saudi Arabia COVID-19 death toll increases by 31, over 1,400 more cases recorded

Students in Saudi Arabia to continue remote learning in September

JEDDAH: Students of all levels are to resume the new school year through remote learning for a period of seven weeks, the Saudi Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Shaikh has announced.

The decision was made after coordinated discussions with the relevant authorities as the Kingdom is still confronting the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said that an exception will be made for university and technical school students with practical curriculums who are required to attend courses in person.

Due to the pandemic, the Kingdom accelerated the e-learning process through its accredited platforms. Virtual classes will be given through Vschool.sa as teachers will be required to attend their virtual classrooms remotely. School curriculums will be provided on the iEN platform, the Kingdom’s national education portal.

The ministry and relevant authorities will assess the situation for the rest of the first semester at the end of the seven weeks and see whether to allow students to return to their classrooms.

According to the ministry, intermediate and high school students will begin their school days at 7am, while elementary schools will begin at 3pm.

The new school year is due to start on August 30, 2020.