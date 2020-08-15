You are here

Historic downtown Cairo building collapse injures 5

A policeman stands by the rubble at the scene of a building collapse along Kasr Al-Nile street in the Egyptian capital Cairo's downtown district, on August 15, 2020. (AFP)
Rubble is strewn across the scene of a building collapse along Kasr Al-Nile street in the Egyptian capital Cairo's downtown district, on August 15, 2020. (AFP)
Egyptian Red Crescent members gather at the scene of a building collapse along Kasr Al-Nile street in the capital Cairo's downtown district, on August 15, 2020. (AFP)
An ambulance and firetruck are seen at the junction between the Egyptian capital Cairo's historic Mustafa Kamel square and Kasr Al-Nile street in the downtown district near the scene of a building collapse on August 15, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 15 August 2020
AFP

  • An investigation has been launched to assess the cause of the sudden collapse of the heritage-listed building
CAIRO: A listed building in the center of Egypt’s capital partially collapsed injuring five people Saturday, in the latest such incident, a security source said.
Authorities who rushed to the building on Kasr Al-Nile street, near the iconic Tahrir Square, tended to 14 people including passersby and transported five to hospitals, the source said.
An investigation has been launched to assess the cause of the sudden collapse of the heritage-listed building, Cairo’s governorate said on its Facebook page.
It said the damaged four-story property housed several stores and two residential apartments.
An AFP reporter at the scene surrounded by rubble, full of ambulances and fire trucks, said “the building is gutted and barely holding up.”
Building collapses in Egypt occur frequently due to lax enforcement of construction and maintenance regulations as well as developers illegally adding floors to boost profits.
In July, a building in the upmarket Cairo suburb of Zamalek, close to embassies, showed deep cracks prompting authorities to evacuate residents fearing its collapse.
One of the worst such urban disasters struck in 2014 when a Cairo building caved in, killing 19 people.
Downtown Cairo boasts buildings that are nearly 200 years old, blending Islamic and European motifs, neo-classical columns and ornate decorations.
Many UNESCO-listed have fallen into disrepair and ruin in Egypt’s drive for urban renewal.

Topics: Egypt Middle East Cairo Building collapse

Missing boy’s death exposes Houthi child recruitment

A boy holds a weapon while Shiite rebels known as Houthis protest against coalition airstrikes, during a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Wednesday, April 1, 2015. (AP)
Updated 6 min 40 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Barman said the Houthis have never been ashamed of their recruitment of children despite local and international criticism
AL-MUKALLA: When 15-year-old Abdul Aziz Ali Al-Dharhani went missing, his family visited the local Houthi officials of their small village in Yemen’s Dhale province to ask for information. The Iranian-backed rebels said they knew nothing about their son’s whereabouts.

The family were certain the officials were lying, because their son had attended Houthi religious sessions at a local mosque before he went missing. Family members circulated Al-Dharhani’s image on social media and asked people to help find him.

A local Houthi figure, despite claiming to not know about the child, called the family 10 days later to congratulate them on the “martyrdom” of their son.

Abdurrahman Barman, a Yemeni human rights advocate and director of the American Center for Justice, investigated the boy’s disappearance and said Al-Dharhani was brainwashed by Houthis and sent to battle where he was killed.

Barman added that his investigation revealed that Houthis actively recruit child soldiers.

“Before joining them, the boy was friendly and got on with people,” he told Arab News.

After joining sessions at the mosque, where he was lectured on jihad and Houthi movement founder Hussein Al-Houthi, Al-Dharhani isolated himself from family and friends. He left home without telling anyone, leaving his family in fear and panic.

“The Houthis give recruited children nicknames to convince them they are men and can fight,” Barman said, adding that he learned the boy was sent to the front line without any military training.

“He was killed shortly after,” Barman said.

Houthis held a long funeral procession where his body was wrapped in slogans. Houthi media quoted local officials as saying that Al-Dharhani was a “hero” who fought Israel, the US and other enemies.

Barman said the Houthis have never been ashamed of their recruitment of children despite local and international criticism.

“The Houthi movement boasts about the deaths of their child soldiers. Even some Houthi-affiliated rights activists describe dead children as heroes and martyrs.”

Yemeni government officials, human rights groups and experts said the story of Al-Dharhani represents only the tip of the iceberg. Houthis are alleged to have recruited thousands of children over the last five years to shore up troop numbers amid the increasingly costly war.

The Yemeni Coalition to Monitor Human Rights Violations, known as the Rasd Coalition, recently reported that Houthis had recruited 7,000 children from heavily populated areas under their control.

Nadwa Al-Dawsari, a Yemeni conflict analyst, told Arab News that Houthis are responsible for most child soldiers in Yemen and use specific strategies to draw children to the front line.

“Houthis are aggressive when it comes to recruiting children. They are responsible for over 70 percent of child soldiers in Yemen according to the UN. They lure children to fight with them by brainwashing them through mosques and religious activities, sometimes without the knowledge of their families,” she said.

On the battlefield, the recruited children take part in fighting or logistical work, while some operate as spies. Al-Dawsari said Houthi ideology helps explain why they brag about recruiting children.

“They are a radical Jihadist group that doesn’t hesitate to spill blood to achieve their political objectives. They want to ensure Abdulmalik Al-Houthi and the Hashemite bloodline rule Yemen for good,” she said.

Rehabilitation center

In the central city of Marib, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center founded a institute to rehabilitate soldiers in Yemen in 2017. The center has rehabilitated about 480 child soldiers. Mohammed Al-Qubaty, the center’s director, told Arab News that children are usually lured into joining through financial and social incentives. Enlisted children are given salaries, arms and food, while others are forced to take up arms, he said. “Children are cheap and easily influenced. They quickly learn how to use arms and are obedient to their commanders,” he added.

 

Topics: Yemen Houthi militants

