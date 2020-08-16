You are here

KSRelief continues relief operations for victims of Beirut's Aug. 4 blast

Teams of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continue humanitarian operations in Beirut following the port explosion on Aug. 4. (SPA)
KSRelief continues relief operations for victims of Beirut's Aug. 4 blast

  • Several businesses in Saudi Arabia have offered part of their proceeds to help the rehabilitation efforts
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Saturday continued its relief operations in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Saturday. 

The center distributed food supplies among 447 families affected by the explosion that devastated large areas of the city and destroyed vital infrastructure, including grain storage silos and port facilities.

Countries around the world have rushed to help Lebanon in the wake of the port explosion on Aug. 4.

A relief air bridge was established on the directives of King Salman to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

This aid is being provided based on an assessment report of the necessary humanitarian needs resulting from the explosion, in coordination with the Saudi Embassy in Beirut, and the KSRelief branch in Lebanon.

This comes as an extension of the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to show solidarity with the Lebanese people.

KSRelief teams are also active in Lebanon in treating victims of the blast.

Saudi businesses and individuals are also making generous contributions through KSRelief, the only body authorized to receive charitable or humanitarian donations from within the Kingdom.

Several businesses in Saudi Arabia have offered part of their proceeds to help the rehabilitation efforts.

10 women given senior positions at Two Holy Mosques

This picture taken on July 24, 2020 ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage season in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca shows a view of the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the centre of the Grand Mosque complex. (AFP)
10 women given senior positions at Two Holy Mosques

  • Appointments cover all specializations and services
MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has appointed 10 women to senior leadership positions in the authority.

Announcing the appointments, the presidency said that “empowering women to assume leadership positions is an important subject that will reflect on development and the economy.”
The appointees “will support the process of creativity and achieving the principles of quality and the highest standards of excellence in order to achieve the generous aspirations of the wise leadership,” according to SPA.
“These appointments cover all specializations and services provided in the Two Holy Mosques, whether guidance, directive, engineering, administrative or supervisory services,” Kamelia Al-Daadi, assistant undersecretary for service and administrative affairs at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, told Arab News.
“They are also included in the departments of the King Abdul Aziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa (cover), the Two Holy Mosques Building Gallery, the Holy Mosque Library, and other areas with the aim of empowering youth and investing their energies and capabilities in the service of the pilgrims,” she added.

They are also included in the departments of the King Abdul Aziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa (cover), the Two Holy Mosques Building Gallery, the Library of the Holy Mosque, and other areas.

Kamelia Al-Daadi

Abdul Hamid Al-Maliki, deputy president of the King Abdul Aziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa, exhibitions, museums and assistant undersecretary for the affairs of the Grand Mosque, said that almost half of visitors to the Grand Mosque are women, and the presence of Saudi women leaders will ensure high-quality services.
“The General Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques accords great attention to young people of both sexes by empowering them to be leaders at young ages,” he added.
Al-Maliki said that promoting women’s role in the presidency and supporting them to lead development in the country is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform program.

