KSRelief continues relief operations for victims of Beirut’s Aug. 4 blast

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Saturday continued its relief operations in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Saturday.

The center distributed food supplies among 447 families affected by the explosion that devastated large areas of the city and destroyed vital infrastructure, including grain storage silos and port facilities.

Countries around the world have rushed to help Lebanon in the wake of the port explosion on Aug. 4.

A relief air bridge was established on the directives of King Salman to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

This aid is being provided based on an assessment report of the necessary humanitarian needs resulting from the explosion, in coordination with the Saudi Embassy in Beirut, and the KSRelief branch in Lebanon.

This comes as an extension of the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to show solidarity with the Lebanese people.

KSRelief teams are also active in Lebanon in treating victims of the blast.

Saudi businesses and individuals are also making generous contributions through KSRelief, the only body authorized to receive charitable or humanitarian donations from within the Kingdom.

Several businesses in Saudi Arabia have offered part of their proceeds to help the rehabilitation efforts.