What We Are Reading Today: Chasing the light

Author: Oliver Stone

This is an intimate memoir by the controversial, Oscar-winning director and screenwriter about his rarefied New York childhood, volunteering for combat, and his struggles and triumphs making such films as Platoon, Midnight Express, and Scarface.
Chasing the Light is a true insider’s look at Hollywood’s years of upheaval in the 1970s and ‘80s, said a review in goodreads.com.
“This was an excellent read with some great insight into Stone’s life, creativity, and approach to making movies,” it added.
The book “covers the first forty years of Stone’s life, specifically focusing on his tour in Vietnam and then the subsequent 20 years trying to make it in the film business, culminating with the success of Platoon,” said the review.
It added: The chapters devoted to directing Salvador and Platoon are harrowing but read like quality recovery literature.
With Chasing the Light, “the 73-year-old Oscar-winning director and screenwriter has finally found a historical figure he can portray with all the bias he desires: himself,” Benjamin Svetkey said in a review for The New York Times.

