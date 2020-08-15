You are here

Indians in Saudi Arabia celebrate 74th National Day

Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed
  • The ambassador conveyed his greetings to the Indian community in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: The 74th Independence Day of India was celebrated at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh on Saturday.
Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed hoisted the national flag followed by a rendition of the national anthem.
The ambassador conveyed his greetings to the Indian community in the Kingdom and also read out excerpts from the address of the country’s president, highlighting various achievements and policy initiatives taken by the Indian government.  
Due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, a restricted gathering of select Indian community members and embassy officials attended the event. The event was also streamed live through the embassy’s Facebook page.
Later, the envoy addressed a larger group of the Indian community and media persons based in the Kingdom through videoconference, highlighting various initiatives of the Indian government, developments in Saudi-India bilateral relations and steps taken by the diplomatic mission during the pandemic, including the repatriation of Indian nationals and other welfare measures. 

Topics: India Independence Day

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Muammar,  advisory council chair of the 4th Health Cluster in the Central Region

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Muammar,  advisory council chair of the 4th Health Cluster in the Central Region

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Muammar has been appointed chairman of the advisory council of the Fourth Health Cluster in the Central Region on Saturday. He has been serving as the chairman of the advisory board of the Health Cluster in Taif region since July 22.

Al-Muammar obtained his bachelor’s degree in ophthalmology at King Saud University (KSU) in 1995.

He completed his postgraduate residency in ophthalmology at the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada in 2002, and a clinical fellowship in cornea, external diseases, uveitis and refractive surgery at the University of Ottawa in 2013.

Al-Muammar has been working as chief executive officer of King Saud University Medical City since 2013.

He began his career as chief of ophthalmic clinics at KAAUH between 2003 and 2008.

He has served in several positions at KSU throughout his career. Al-Muammar was the deputy chairman of the department of ophthalmology at KSU’s College of Medicine between 2006 and 2008. He also served as an assistant professor in the same department until 2010.

Al-Muammar also worked as medical director of KAAUH between 2008 and 2012.

From 2009 to 2012, he worked as chief of cornea, external eye diseases and refractive surgery division at the ophthalmology department at KSU’s College of Medicine.

He is also a board chairman to many health bodies such as the Health Academy at the Saudi Commission for Health Specialists since October 2018, and the Saudi Company for Health Information Ltd. since 2012.

Topics: Who's Who

