Jordan imposes lockdown on northern Ramtha district as it battles COVID-19

DUBAI: Jordan’s northern Ramtha district will be isolated starting Monday due to an increase in the number of coronavirus infections, state news agency Petra reported citing the Coronavirus Crisis Cell Operations Director Brig. Gen. Mazin Faraya.
"The Ramtha district will be isolated from the rest of the Kingdom, starting at 06:00am on Monday, August 17th, until the epidemiological situation in the district allows for the lifting of the isolation", he said.
The curfew will start from 06:00 a.m.to 08:00 p.m. and businesses will be allowed to operate outside the curfew hours, he added.
Meanwhile, State Minister for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said there will not be a nationwide lockdown at the present stage. Any isolation decisions will be imposed at the levels of cities, governorates, areas or even buildings, he added.
Adaileh also said the government had set criteria for every governorate, city or region with witnessing rise of infections to help prevent further spread of the virus.
