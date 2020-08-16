You are here

Jordan imposes lockdown on northern Ramtha district as it battles COVID-19

the government had set criteria for every governorate, city or region with witnessing rise of infections to help prevent further spread of the virus. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 August 2020
Arab News

Jordan imposes lockdown on northern Ramtha district as it battles COVID-19

  • Businesses will be allowed to operate outside the curfew hours
  • There will not be a nationwide lockdown at the present stage
Updated 16 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan’s northern Ramtha district will be isolated starting Monday due to an increase in the number of coronavirus infections, state news agency Petra reported citing the Coronavirus Crisis Cell Operations Director Brig. Gen. Mazin Faraya.
"The Ramtha district will be isolated from the rest of the Kingdom, starting at 06:00am on Monday, August 17th, until the epidemiological situation in the district allows for the lifting of the isolation", he said.
The curfew will start from 06:00 a.m.to 08:00 p.m. and businesses will be allowed to operate outside the curfew hours, he added.
Meanwhile, State Minister for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said there will not be a nationwide lockdown at the present stage. Any isolation decisions will be imposed at the levels of cities, governorates, areas or even buildings, he added.
Adaileh also said the government had set criteria for every governorate, city or region with witnessing rise of infections to help prevent further spread of the virus.

Topics: Coronavirus

Lebanon president hedges over eventual peace with Israel in interview

Updated 6 min 35 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon president hedges over eventual peace with Israel in interview

  • Lebanon has technically been at war with neighboring Israel for decades
  • Aoun’s Christian Free Patriotic Movement has for years been politically allied with Hezbollah
Updated 6 min 35 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Lebanese President Michel Aoun, ally of Israel’s arch-foe Hezbollah, seemed to leave the door open to eventual peace with the Jewish state, in an interview with French news channel BFMTV.
Lebanon has technically been at war with neighboring Israel for decades, with tensions sporadically flaring in the border area in Lebanon’s south, stronghold of the Shiite Muslim Hezbollah movement.
Asked in an interview on BFMTV on Saturday whether Lebanon would be prepared to make peace with Israel, Aoun responded: “That depends. We have problems with Israel, we have to resolve them first.”
His statement came in the wake of an announcement Thursday that Israel would normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates, only the third Arab state to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel since its creation in 1948.
“It’s an independent country,” Aoun said of the UAE.
Aoun’s Christian Free Patriotic Movement has for years been politically allied with Hezbollah, enabling them to dominate parliament and the government, which resigned on Monday amid outrage over negligence that led to the deadly explosion at Beirut’s port that devastated the capital.
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday of the Israel-UAE agreement that “it’s a betrayal of Jerusalem and the Palestinian people. It’s a knife in the back.”
A key point of contention between Lebanon and Israel concerns oil and gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean, where both countries have sought bids for exploration in their exclusive economic zones.
The maritime border between the countries is disputed.
Aoun’s interview was aired in the aftermath of the Beirut blast on August 4 that killed 177 people and wounded at least 6,500 more, with many blaming systemic corruption and negligence of the entrenched political class for the disaster.
Many Lebanese have demanded the ouster of the entire ruling class, dominated by ex-warlords from the country’s 1975-1990 civil war, including of Aoun.
Asked by the BFMTV journalist if he had thought of stepping down, Aoun said, “it’s impossible, there would be a vacuum.”

Topics: Michel Aoun Lebanon Israel UAE-Israel deal

