UAE detects 283 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fatalities

DUBAI: The UAE reported 283 new coronavirus cases overnight after carrying out 77,640 additional tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The total number of infections in the country now stands at 64,102, the health ministry said.
The ministry also confirmed the death of two patients, raising the country’s death toll to 361.
The UAE also recorded 98 recoveries, bringing the total number of people declared free from the virus to 57,571.
