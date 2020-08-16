You are here

UAE detects 283 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fatalities

The UAE also recorded 98 recoveries, bringing the total number of people declared free from the virus to 57,571. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 August 2020
  • The total number of infections in the country now stands at 64,102
  • The health ministry confirmed the death of two patients
DUBAI: The UAE reported 283 new coronavirus cases overnight after carrying out 77,640 additional tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The total number of infections in the country now stands at 64,102, the health ministry said.
The ministry also confirmed the death of two patients, raising the country’s death toll to 361.
The UAE also recorded 98 recoveries, bringing the total number of people declared free from the virus to 57,571.

Lebanon president hedges over eventual peace with Israel in interview

Lebanon president hedges over eventual peace with Israel in interview

  • Lebanon has technically been at war with neighboring Israel for decades
  • Aoun’s Christian Free Patriotic Movement has for years been politically allied with Hezbollah
PARIS: Lebanese President Michel Aoun, ally of Israel’s arch-foe Hezbollah, seemed to leave the door open to eventual peace with the Jewish state, in an interview with French news channel BFMTV.
Lebanon has technically been at war with neighboring Israel for decades, with tensions sporadically flaring in the border area in Lebanon’s south, stronghold of the Shiite Muslim Hezbollah movement.
Asked in an interview on BFMTV on Saturday whether Lebanon would be prepared to make peace with Israel, Aoun responded: “That depends. We have problems with Israel, we have to resolve them first.”
His statement came in the wake of an announcement Thursday that Israel would normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates, only the third Arab state to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel since its creation in 1948.
“It’s an independent country,” Aoun said of the UAE.
Aoun’s Christian Free Patriotic Movement has for years been politically allied with Hezbollah, enabling them to dominate parliament and the government, which resigned on Monday amid outrage over negligence that led to the deadly explosion at Beirut’s port that devastated the capital.
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday of the Israel-UAE agreement that “it’s a betrayal of Jerusalem and the Palestinian people. It’s a knife in the back.”
A key point of contention between Lebanon and Israel concerns oil and gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean, where both countries have sought bids for exploration in their exclusive economic zones.
The maritime border between the countries is disputed.
Aoun’s interview was aired in the aftermath of the Beirut blast on August 4 that killed 177 people and wounded at least 6,500 more, with many blaming systemic corruption and negligence of the entrenched political class for the disaster.
Many Lebanese have demanded the ouster of the entire ruling class, dominated by ex-warlords from the country’s 1975-1990 civil war, including of Aoun.
Asked by the BFMTV journalist if he had thought of stepping down, Aoun said, “it’s impossible, there would be a vacuum.”

