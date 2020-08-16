You are here

New virus restrictions come in force in two Spanish regions

A man smokes while drinking beer at the terrace of a bar in Sevilla on August 13, 2020. Spanish regions Galicia and Canary Islands attracting tourists introduced outdoor smoking bans to curb the coronavirus as a top domestic medical body called for a more coordinated response and tougher punishment for rule breakers. (AFP)
  • Visits in retirement homes will be limited, while smoking outdoors in public places is banned when a distance of two meters cannot be maintained
  • Spain has a population of 47 million and its infection rate of 110 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is higher than in other European countries
MADRID: New restrictions to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, including the closure of discos and a partial ban on smoking outdoors, went into effect Sunday in two Spanish regions.
The small, northern wine-growing region of La Rioja and the southeastern region of Murcia are the first Spanish regions to implement a raft of new measures which Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa unveiled Friday to be enforced nationwide as the country battles a surge in the disease.
The measures include the closure of all discos, night clubs and dancing halls, while restaurants and bars are required to close by 1:00 am, with no new guests allowed in from midnight.
Visits in retirement homes will be limited, while smoking outdoors in public places is banned when a distance of two meters cannot be maintained.
The ban on smoking on the streets is already in place in two of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions, Galicia and the Canary Islands.
Spain’s remaining regional governments are expected to start implementing the new measures in the coming days.
The Basque Region, which neighbors La Rioja, plans to go a step further and will on Monday declare and “health emergency” which will allow it to impose greater restrictions on the size of public gatherings and establish selective confinement in areas where there is a high risk of transmission of the disease.
Nearly 29,000 people have died so far from COVID-19 in Spain, which declared a state of emergency between March 14 and June 21 that allowed the central government to impose restrictions nationwide.
With the state of emergency subsequently lifted, autonomy has been handed back to the regional authorities.
The health ministry has had to negotiate with them to impose the new measures on a nationwide basis.
Spain has a population of 47 million and its infection rate of 110 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is higher than in other European countries.

Ship that oozed oil off Mauritius coast splits in two

  • The split was caused by a crack in a cargo hold on its stern side
  • The remaining portion is still stuck on the reef and officials have not yet determined how they might remove it
PORT LOUIS: A ship that has leaked more than 1,000 tons of oil in pristine waters off the Mauritius coast has split into two, its Japanese operator said Sunday.
The bulk carrier MK Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef off the southeastern coast of Mauritius on July 25 and began oozing oil more than a week later, threatening a protected marine park boasting mangrove forests and endangered species.
Mauritius declared an environmental emergency and salvage crews raced against the clock to pump the remaining 3,000 tons of oil off the ship.
“It was confirmed on August 15 that the vessel has broken into two,” the ship’s operator Mitsui OSK Lines said in a statement, noting that the information came from the vessel’s owner, Nagashiki Shipping.
The split was caused by a crack in a cargo hold on its stern side, Mitsui said.
Officials had been preparing for the development for days, and images taken Saturday indicated it was inevitable, with the two pieces only partially attached.
Nearly all the remaining 3,000 tons of oil had been pumped off the ship by that time, though there were still 90 tons on board, much of it residue from the leakage.


Mitsui noted Sunday that “an amount of unrecovered oil is believed to have leaked out of the vessel.”
The salvage team intends to pull the front two-thirds of the ship out to sea using two tugboats and let it sink to avoid further damage to the Mauritian coastline, said a police official in the Mauritian capital Port Louis, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.
The remaining portion is still stuck on the reef and officials have not yet determined how they might remove it, the official said.
The weather is expected to become rougher in the coming days, Mauritius’ government said in a statement Saturday night, noting that waves could climb to 4.5 meters.
The government of Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has come under fire, including from opposition leaders, for doing too little in the week after the ship ran aground.
It has vowed to seek compensation from “the owner and the insurer” of the ship for “all losses and damages” caused by the spill as well as for costs related to the clean-up.
Nagashiki, the owner, has pledged to “sincerely” respond to requests for compensation over damage to the marine environment.
Thousands of Mauritians have volunteered day and night to clean the powder-blue waters that have long been a favorite among honeymooners and tourists.
The spill is both an ecological and economic disaster for Mauritius, which relies heavily on tourism.
As of Saturday night more than 800 tons of oil liquid waste and more than 300 tons of solid waste sludge and debris had been removed from the ocean.

