UAE confirms 210 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Three patients have also died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths to 364. (File/AFP)
  • The total number of cases in the country has reached 64,312
  • The country also recorded a further 123 recoveries
DUBAI: The UAE registered 210 new coronavirus cases overnight after carrying out 65,186 additional tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The total number of cases in the country has reached 64,312, the health ministry said.
Three patients have also died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths to 364.
The country also recorded a further 123 recoveries, bringing the total number of people declared free from the virus to 57,694.

Middle-East
UAE detects 283 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fatalities
Corporate News
UAE-based agency AllDetails to manage PR for Aitken Spence

Kuwait position toward Israel unchanged

Updated 14 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Kuwait position toward Israel unchanged

  • Israel and the UAE announced an agreement on Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations
  • A Kuwait foreign ministry official was not immediately available to comment
Updated 14 min 7 sec ago
Reuters
DUBAI: Kuwait’s position toward Israel is unchanged after its accord with the United Arab Emirates and it will be the last country to normalize relations, newspaper Al-Qabas reported on Sunday citing Kuwaiti government sources.
Israel and the UAE announced an agreement on Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two states, making the UAE the third Arab state to do so.
A Kuwait foreign ministry official was not immediately available to comment.
“The Kuwaiti position is consistent with its decades-old foreign policy approach in support of the Palestinian cause, as it is the premier Arab issue, and only accepting a solution if it is what the Palestinians accept,” Al-Qabas said.
Palestinians denounced the Israel-UAE deal. Fellow Gulf nations Oman and Bahrain praised the deal.

