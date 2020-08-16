UAE confirms 210 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

DUBAI: The UAE registered 210 new coronavirus cases overnight after carrying out 65,186 additional tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The total number of cases in the country has reached 64,312, the health ministry said.
Three patients have also died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths to 364.
The country also recorded a further 123 recoveries, bringing the total number of people declared free from the virus to 57,694.
