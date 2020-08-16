You are here

Five dead in attack on Mogadishu hotel

A general view shows the scene of an explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia November 9, 2018. (Reuters)
  • It is reported that five are dead and 28 people were wounded
  • “The blast was very heavy and I could see smoke in the area," one witness said
MOGADISHU: At least five people were killed in a gun and bomb attack by suspected Al-Shabaab fighters on an upscale beachfront hotel in Somalia's capital on Sunday, officials and witnesses said.
Security forces were struggling to regain control of the Elite Hotel in the Lido beach area more than an hour after the assault began, and the assailants appeared to have taken hostages, government security official Ahmed Omar told AFP.
"There is still sporadic gunfire and the initial information we have received indicates five people died and more than 10 others were wounded," he said.
"The death toll can increase because the blast was massive and there is a hostage situation involved."
Aamin Ambulance, a Mogadishu-based private service, reported that at least 28 people were wounded.
Witnesses confirmed that the attack began with a heavy explosion and reported that people were running from the area as gunfire could be heard from the hotel, which is frequented by government officials.
"The blast was very heavy and I could see smoke in the area. There is chaos and people are fleeing from nearby buildings," said witness Ali Sayid Adan.
The dead included at least one government official: Abdirasak Abdi, who worked at the information ministry, said his colleague Hussein Ali.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but it was similar to others carried out by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group, which is affiliated to Al-Qaeda.
Somalia plunged into chaos after the 1991 overthrow of then-President Siad Barre's military regime, leading to years of clan warfare followed by the rise of Al-Shabaab which once controlled large parts of the country and Mogadishu.
Al-Shabaab was driven out of the capital in 2011, but its militants continue to wage war against the government, carrying out regular attacks.
Last week four Shabaab fighters held in Mogadishu's central prison were killed in an intense shootout with security forces after they somehow managed to get their hands on weapons within the facility.

Topics: Somalia hotel car bomb

Talks resume on Ethiopia’s Nile mega-dam

ADDIS ABABA: Talks resumed Sunday over Ethiopia’s controversial mega-dam that has long stoked tensions in the Nile River basin, one day after Egypt and Sudan said they were optimistic a deal could be reached.
The three countries’ foreign and water ministers were set to participate in a call organized by South Africa, which as the current chair of the African Union has taken the lead on the most recent negotiations.
The call began at 04:00 p.m. East African time (13:00 GMT), according to a tweet from Seleshi Bekele, Ethiopia’s water minister.
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), situated in western Ethiopia on the Blue Nile River, has been contentious ever since Ethiopia broke ground on the project in 2011.
Egypt and Sudan view it as a threat to vital water supplies, while Ethiopia considers it crucial for its electrification and development.
Multiple rounds of talks have failed to yield a breakthrough on how the dam will be managed and operated.
Nevertheless Ethiopia announced in June that it had reached its first-year target for filling the dam’s massive reservoir, a move that sparked anxiety in Cairo and Khartoum.
The South Africa-led talks were suspended earlier this month after Addis Ababa insisted on linking them to renegotiating a deal on sharing the waters of the Blue Nile.
It was not clear Sunday whether that issue had been addressed.
Meeting in Khartoum on Saturday, the prime ministers of Sudan and Egypt said they were optimistic that the talks would ultimately bear fruit.
“It is important to reach an agreement that guarantees the rights and interests of all three nations,” the leaders said in a joint statement, adding that a “mechanism to resolve (future) disputes” should be part of any deal.

Topics: Ethiopia Nile Dam talks

