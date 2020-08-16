You are here

A worker prepares gold earrings at a workshop in Allahabad. As gold's value skyrockets, jewelers in India, traditionally one of the world's hottest markets, are struggling — with shops shut, sales down and craftsmen staying home due to coronavirus fears. (AFP/File)
Bling no longer king in India as gold loses its shine

  • The Mumbai market was hit hard by the March lockdown, which saw millions of migrant workers flee India’s cities as their income dried up
MUMBAI: Jewelers in the traditionally lucrative Indian gold market are struggling — even while the metal’s value skyrockets — as coronavirus fears keep sales down, craftsmen at home and shops shuttered.

Months after India lifted its strict lockdown, the country’s biggest gold market Zaveri Bazaar remains desolate, with most stores closed and no customers in sight.

“We have been running this shop for the last 40 years and I have never seen the business hit such lows,” said 75-year-old Madhubhai Shah, one of only a handful of jewelers who decided to reopen.

The Mumbai market was hit hard by the March lockdown, which saw millions of migrant workers — including many gold craftsmen — flee India’s cities as their income dried up.

“Seventy percent of our artisans have left for their villages and manufacturing units are all closed,” Shah said.

And with gold prices hitting record highs after soaring around 30 percent this year, there is little incentive for customers to splash out on jewelry.

Even the impending wedding season, which traditionally kicks off in October and sees families spend a small fortune, has failed to buoy spirits or boost spending as India braces for its first recession in four decades.

Chiranjeevi Ahire and his fiancee decided to break with tradition for their December wedding by choosing not to buy any gold jewelry, even though it is considered auspicious and a status symbol.

“Previously we wanted the wedding to be a grand affair and follow all Indian traditions, just like our parents,” the Mumbai-based marketing manager said.

“But with the pandemic and uncertainty looming in the job market, we decided to cut down on our spending on gold and instead keep the money for a rainy day,” the 29-year-old said.

According to the World Gold Council (WGC), India’s gold consumption fell by a staggering 56 percent during the first half of 2020 compared with the same period last year.

Demand during the April-to-June quarter plunged 70 percent to 63.7 tons, the lowest since the 2008 global financial crisis.

The twin blows of the lockdown and high prices meant customers did not empty their pockets even during the Akshaya Tritiya festival in April, considered a lucky time for Hindus to buy the metal.

In addition to jewelry, Indians have traditionally stockpiled gold bars and coins as a hedge against inflation.

Many are now leveraging these to secure credit, exploiting the commodity’s high value and securing lower interest rates on personal loans.

Bhadresh Gowda, a farmer in Karnataka state, used his wife’s wedding jewelry to secure a 200,000-rupee ($2,670) credit line after huge losses during the lockdown.

“Initially, I was hesitant to use gold as collateral because these jewels are my family’s legacy, but times are tough,” the 39-year-old said.

In contrast to traditional loans, gold-backed credit “is very easy to access with less paperwork required,” he said, making the process much faster.

“Gold offers more value for money right now. Once the economy improves, I’ll pay back the loan and retrieve my gold,” he added.

Topics: India Gold jewelers

MANILA: Forced off the road by coronavirus lockdowns, Philippine “jeepney” driver Daniel Flores now plies the streets of Manila on foot asking for money to feed his hungry family.

The 23-year-old has not picked up a passenger since March when public transport was halted and people ordered to stay home as President Rodrigo Duterte’s government tried to slow the fast-spreading contagion.

Jeepneys — first made from leftover US jeeps after WWII — are a national symbol in the Philippines, and serve as the backbone of the country’s transport system, providing rides for millions of people across the country for as little as nine pesos ($0.18).

But drivers like Flores, and millions of others, are out of work after the months-long restrictions crippled the economy, plunging it into recession.

With no income and debts piling up, Flores started living in the jeepney with his wife, two of his children and a fellow driver after they were evicted from their apartment because they could no longer pay the rent.

Instead of sitting behind the wheel, Flores has spent many days begging for alms just to get by.

Other drivers carry plastic containers and cardboard signs around their necks to catch the attention and sympathy of passing motorists.

“We have absolutely nothing left to spend,” Flores told AFP as he sat inside his jeepney, parked in a street and crammed with cooking pots, clothes and other humble possessions.

A sign asking for help from passers-by sits on top of the vehicle, which his empathetic boss has loaned him.

Flattened cardboard boxes cover the side windows and rear entrance to give the family some privacy — and a feeling of protection from the virus they fear is lurking outside.

As the number of confirmed infections in the Philippines surges past 157,000 — the highest in Southeast Asia — and Manila endures another lockdown, Flores has no idea when he will be allowed to drive again.

He occasionally picks up odd jobs selling scrap metal, painting or welding. But it is not enough to feed his family.

An elderly woman drinks coffee next to her grandchildren inside their jeepney in Manila. Bottom: The wife of a jeepney driver holds food items. (AFP)

“Often we will eat just once a day. Sometimes, if no one helps us, we don’t eat at all,” Flores said.

So dire is their predicament the couple sent their seven-month-old baby to live with relatives outside Manila to ease pressure on themselves and ensure the child gets enough food.

Sesinando Bondoc, 73, started driving a jeepney when he was 28 and at his age finding another job seems impossible.

Standing on the side of a busy road in sweltering heat with other drivers asking for money, Bondoc says the desire to eat overrides his fear of the virus or speeding cars.

“One time we were almost hit by a car but we don’t really have a choice. We have to leave our homes and take our chances in the streets just to have something in our growling stomachs,” Bondoc said, his voice cracking as he fought back tears.

Drivers have received some money and food handouts from the government. But it does not make up for their lost income.

In June, six jeepney drivers were arrested by police for allegedly violating a ban on mass gatherings and rules on social distancing after they protested over the loss of their livelihoods. They were later released on bail.

Even when the initial lockdown restrictions in Manila were eased in June only a fraction of the city’s roughly 55,000 jeepneys were allowed to operate under strict rules.

Drivers had to make their vehicles virus-safe by installing plastic seat dividers and reducing capacity to comply with social-distancing regulations.

Those used to pocketing as much as 1,500 pesos a day had to settle for much smaller takings.

Then a new lockdown imposed nearly two weeks ago in Manila and four surrounding provinces — home to a quarter of the country’s population — forced those lucky few off the road.

Some are worried they may never drive again as the government phases out smoke-belching jeepneys that are 15 years or older.

The program to modernize the vehicles was due to finish this year. The government has not announced if the deadline will be extended.

Renato Gandas, 57, who has been a driver for 30 years, said the owner of his vehicle had already sold a jeepney due to the phasing-out program and the lockdowns.

With his livelihood at risk, Gandas is losing hope.

“We might just beg for alms for the rest of our lives,” he said.

Topics: jeepneys Philippine COVID-19

