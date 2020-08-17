You are here

Empowerment of women and youth government’s top priority, says Saudi governor

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal during a briefing on a self-employment project to train young Saudi men and women in coffee making. (SPA)
  • More than 1,000 people have so far applied for the two-month program
AL-QASSIM: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal was briefed on an initiative by the Qudra National Women’s Association to train young Saudi men and women and promote self-employment. The “Barista” project aims to provide training in coffee making and enable the youth to start their own businesses.
The governor was informed about the mechanism through which the association engages the local community and empowers people. More than 1,000 people have so far applied for the two-month program.
Prince Faisal praised the initiative and stressed the importance of such projects for the socioeconomic development of the country. The governor said that the empowerment of youth and finding employment for them is  a government top priority.
In a separate meeting, the region’s education officials called on the governor and briefed him on the measures the education department was taking to ensure uninterrupted education by using the latest technology during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

