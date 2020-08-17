CAIRO: Egypt’s unemployment rate rose to 9.6 percent in the second quarter of 2020 compared with 7.5 percent a year earlier, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday.
The rate had stood at 7.7 percent in the January to March quarter.
Egypt's unemployment rate rises due to coronavirus
