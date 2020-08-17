You are here

UK still believes an EU deal possible in September

The flag of the United Kingdom and the flag of European Union are displayed prior to the meeting between UK Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay and EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on September 20, 2019, in Brussels. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said the country believes a deal with the EU can be reached in September
LONDON: Britain still believes a deal with the European Union can be reached in September, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday, speaking ahead of the latest round of negotiations.
“Our assessment is that a deal can still be reached in September,” the spokesman said.

Topics: Brexit

Japan’s leader goes to hospital, raising health concerns

Japan’s leader goes to hospital, raising health concerns

  • Abe is the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history
  • The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on the hospital visit
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe went to a hospital on Monday for what Japanese media said was a regular health checkup, although the visit generated renewed worries about his health.
Videos of Abe being driven in a car to Keio University Hospital in Tokyo were widely shown on Japanese TV news reports.
The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on the hospital visit, saying it was not on his official schedule. Abe has been on a summer break recently, as has much of Japan.
A governing party lawmaker, Akira Amari, remarked on television over the weekend that Abe feels guilty about taking time off but needs rest.
Abe, 65, has had health concerns before. He stepped down in 2007 during an earlier stint as prime minister, citing health problems.
Kyodo News said the visit was part of a regular checkup Abe gets about twice a year.
Although Abe sometimes goes to his summer home in the countryside about this time of year, he has stayed in Tokyo amid widespread concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, according to Kyodo.
Abe is the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.

