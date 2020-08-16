You are here

  • Home
  • GIB partners with Alnahda to promote Women 20 in Kingdom

GIB partners with Alnahda to promote Women 20 in Kingdom

Abdul Aziz A. Al-Helaissi
Short Url

https://arab.news/z3c6v

Updated 17 August 2020
Arab News

GIB partners with Alnahda to promote Women 20 in Kingdom

Updated 17 August 2020
Arab News

Gulf International Bank — Saudi Arabia (GIB KSA) recently announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Alnahda Society in Riyadh to collaborate on women’s empowerment in the Kingdom. The agreement specifically supports their leadership of the Women 20 (W20), an official G20 engagement group focused on closing the global gender gap and fostering women’s economic empowerment.

W20 will host a summit in October, welcoming delegates from across all G20 countries and key international organizations. This will follow a number of expert meetings, roundtables and dialogues at which GIB will play a key role as a supporter and sponsor.

The partnership will also allow both parties to work together to promote the efforts and core focus areas of the W20, which include: Digital inclusion, financial inclusion, labor inclusion and inclusive decision-making, with women’s entrepreneurship as a cross-cutting topic.

Abdul Aziz A. Al-Helaissi, group CEO of GIB, said: “GIB is delighted to announce our partnership with Alnahda and to extend our support for their critical work on women’s empowerment. As a group with the full support of the board, GIB is deeply committed to diversity and has long advocated for and engaged in enhancing women’s empowerment. We look forward to furthering this commitment through our cooperation with Alnahda and our support for its numerous programs and efforts including the unique role they have assumed in leading the W20 activities under Saudi Arabia’s G20 presidency this year.”

Women 20 Sherpa Salma Al-Rashid said: “We look forward to working alongside GIB as we continue to advocate for gender equality and financial inclusion. Our focus includes improving access to personal financial resources, financial literacy, and greater participation of women in the workforce. COVID-19 has highlighted the risk to gains made for gender equality and we appreciate the support from GIB in ensuring that our voice resonates both in Saudi Arabia and globally.”

Alnahda had proposed a plan to the G20 Saudi Secretariat to lead and influence the W20 Saudi engagement group discussions at both the national and international levels and as a result, the organization has been appointed by royal decree to lead the W20 activities in 2020. 

W20 is an official G20 engagement group whose primary objective is to ensure that gender considerations are mainstreamed into G20 discussions and translate into the G20 Leaders’ Declaration as policies and implementation commitments that foster gender equality and women’s economic empowerment.

Automechanika Riyadh to return in Q4 2021

Updated 17 August 2020
Arab News

Automechanika Riyadh to return in Q4 2021

Updated 17 August 2020
Arab News

The 3rd edition of Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s leading trade fair for the automotive aftermarket, will return to the capital city in the fourth quarter of 2021, the show’s organizers have announced.

Automechanika Riyadh most recently took place in February 2020 at Al-Faisaliah Hotel, attracting close to 3,000 traders, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, workshop and garage owners, and service providers.

The next edition will run from Oct. 11 to 13, 2021 at the Riyadh International Conference and Exhibition Center, showcasing thousands of products across six aftermarket groups: Parts and components, electronics and systems, accessories and customizing, repair and maintenance, tires and batteries, and car wash, care and reconditioning.

The three-day event, organized by Saudi-based ACE Group under license by Dubai’s Messe Frankfurt Middle East, usually runs biennially, alternating between its Saudi counterpart Automechanika Jeddah, which would normally take place in 2021.

However, the positive industry response to the show earlier this year, from both exhibitors and trade visitors alike, coupled with Riyadh’s status as the hub of commercial and industrial activity, meant running the show in Riyadh again in 2021 was the preferred option.

“This is underlined by government activity in Riyadh, and in a post-pandemic world, large government projects will emanate from the Kingdom’s central regions and branch outwards,” said Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Automechanika Riyadh’s show director.

“Saudi Arabia has announced a $30 billion stimulus package to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, and the automotive industry and services sector will ramp up activity quickly to win back lost market share.”

“Automechanika, being organized since 2016 in Saudi Arabia, is the only event focusing on the Kingdom’s aftermarket, carving a niche in the automotive sector where industry stakeholders are keen to be part of this specialized exhibition,” said Zahoor Siddique, vice president, ACE Group.

“Additionally, Saudi Arabia through its Vision 2030 has taken notable measures to diversify its public sector-dominated economy into a private sector-driven system, which is hoped to give a fillip to this industry. The automotive market is also part of an industrial cluster — a major initiative supported by various government agencies,” said Siddique.

As with all sectors, the Kingdom’s auto industry and aftermarket has felt the brunt of the economic fallout in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Aranca, a global advisory firm, Saudi Arabia’s spare parts and auto services market (passenger and commercial vehicles) is expected to contract 15 percent year-on-year in 2020, valuing $6.8 billion, compared to $8 billion in 2019. Glasgow Consulting Group, a market intelligence firm, predicts Saudi Arabia’s passenger vehicle components market to bounce back as soon as 2021, valuing $4.5 billion, compared to an estimated $3.7 billion this year.

Latest updates

Joined by some Republicans, Democrats tout Biden’s leadership as convention opens
Lukaku, Martinez fire five-star Inter into Europa League final
Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Ukraine
What We Are Reading Today: Islam in Pakistan; A History by Muhammad Qassim Zaman
EU-Italy delegation in Tunisia to discuss slowing migration

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.