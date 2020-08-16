Uber to provide free trips in Saudi Arabia

In line with its global commitment to “Move What Matters” and to supporting communities across the Middle East and Africa, Uber in partnership with Mastercard and Alnahda, a Saudi NGO dedicated to empowering women, will be facilitating free rides to select beneficiaries across the Kingdom for the next two months.

The strategic partnership between Mastercard and Uber spans across Middle East and Africa and is the largest partnership for Uber in the region, aiming to support members of the community based on specific needs and initiatives. Further initiatives are being rolled out across the region, each one tailor-made to the specific country and consumer needs.

Amnah Ajmal, executive vice president market development, Mastercard, MEA, said: “Mastercard’s partnership with Uber in Saudi Arabia is focused on helping those who help others. Uber’s mission to improve lives is matched with Mastercard’s mission of doing well by doing good, and together we are focused on helping people across the region feel confident and safe with access to free transportation.”

Mohammad Gazzaz, general manager, Uber, Middle East and Africa, said: “It is our role to better connect cities and communities through safe, reliable technology and in the moments that matter the most. Kicking off the partnership in Saudi Arabia through Alnahda with free trips for beneficiaries is only a testament to our continued commitment to the Kingdom and the communities it thrives in.”

“We are proud to be working alongside both Mastercard and Alnahda to ensure that we are supporting those who support the Saudi community especially on the front line, by having access to safe and reliable transport at all times,” added Gazzaz.

Rasha Al-Turki, Alnahda CEO, said: “We are proud to be working alongside Uber and Mastercard to alleviate some of the burden on women during these unprecedented times by allowing them to move around freely and comfortably. We would also like to thank Uber for their continued trust and support in facilitating the free rides.”

The “Move What Matters” initiative comes as part of Uber’s global pledge to help communities in the region, and globally. Earlier in May, Uber launched its UberMedics initiative in Saudi Arabia, providing health care workers in Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province with discounted trips to and from their workplaces.