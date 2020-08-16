You are here

Uber to provide free trips in Saudi Arabia

Select beneficiaries from across the Kingdom will enjoy free Uber rides.
Updated 17 August 2020
Arab News

In line with its global commitment to “Move What Matters” and to supporting communities across the Middle East and Africa, Uber in partnership with Mastercard and Alnahda, a Saudi NGO dedicated to empowering women, will be facilitating free rides to select beneficiaries across the Kingdom for the next two months.

The strategic partnership between Mastercard and Uber spans across Middle East and Africa and is the largest partnership for Uber in the region, aiming to support members of the community based on specific needs and initiatives. Further initiatives are being rolled out across the region, each one tailor-made to the specific country and consumer needs.

Amnah Ajmal, executive vice president market development, Mastercard, MEA, said: “Mastercard’s partnership with Uber in Saudi Arabia is focused on helping those who help others. Uber’s mission to improve lives is matched with Mastercard’s mission of doing well by doing good, and together we are focused on helping people across the region feel confident and safe with access to free transportation.”

Mohammad Gazzaz, general manager, Uber, Middle East and Africa, said: “It is our role to better connect cities and communities through safe, reliable technology and in the moments that matter the most. Kicking off the partnership in Saudi Arabia through Alnahda with free trips for beneficiaries is only a testament to our continued commitment to the Kingdom and the communities it thrives in.”

“We are proud to be working alongside both Mastercard and Alnahda to ensure that we are supporting those who support the Saudi community especially on the front line, by having access to safe and reliable transport at all times,” added Gazzaz.

Rasha Al-Turki, Alnahda CEO, said: “We are proud to be working alongside Uber and Mastercard to alleviate some of the burden on women during these unprecedented times by allowing them to move around freely and comfortably. We would also like to thank Uber for their continued trust and support in facilitating the free rides.”

The “Move What Matters” initiative comes as part of Uber’s global pledge to help communities in the region, and globally. Earlier in May, Uber launched its UberMedics initiative in Saudi Arabia, providing health care workers in Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province with discounted trips to and from their workplaces.

Automechanika Riyadh to return in Q4 2021

The 3rd edition of Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s leading trade fair for the automotive aftermarket, will return to the capital city in the fourth quarter of 2021, the show’s organizers have announced.

Automechanika Riyadh most recently took place in February 2020 at Al-Faisaliah Hotel, attracting close to 3,000 traders, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, workshop and garage owners, and service providers.

The next edition will run from Oct. 11 to 13, 2021 at the Riyadh International Conference and Exhibition Center, showcasing thousands of products across six aftermarket groups: Parts and components, electronics and systems, accessories and customizing, repair and maintenance, tires and batteries, and car wash, care and reconditioning.

The three-day event, organized by Saudi-based ACE Group under license by Dubai’s Messe Frankfurt Middle East, usually runs biennially, alternating between its Saudi counterpart Automechanika Jeddah, which would normally take place in 2021.

However, the positive industry response to the show earlier this year, from both exhibitors and trade visitors alike, coupled with Riyadh’s status as the hub of commercial and industrial activity, meant running the show in Riyadh again in 2021 was the preferred option.

“This is underlined by government activity in Riyadh, and in a post-pandemic world, large government projects will emanate from the Kingdom’s central regions and branch outwards,” said Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Automechanika Riyadh’s show director.

“Saudi Arabia has announced a $30 billion stimulus package to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, and the automotive industry and services sector will ramp up activity quickly to win back lost market share.”

“Automechanika, being organized since 2016 in Saudi Arabia, is the only event focusing on the Kingdom’s aftermarket, carving a niche in the automotive sector where industry stakeholders are keen to be part of this specialized exhibition,” said Zahoor Siddique, vice president, ACE Group.

“Additionally, Saudi Arabia through its Vision 2030 has taken notable measures to diversify its public sector-dominated economy into a private sector-driven system, which is hoped to give a fillip to this industry. The automotive market is also part of an industrial cluster — a major initiative supported by various government agencies,” said Siddique.

As with all sectors, the Kingdom’s auto industry and aftermarket has felt the brunt of the economic fallout in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Aranca, a global advisory firm, Saudi Arabia’s spare parts and auto services market (passenger and commercial vehicles) is expected to contract 15 percent year-on-year in 2020, valuing $6.8 billion, compared to $8 billion in 2019. Glasgow Consulting Group, a market intelligence firm, predicts Saudi Arabia’s passenger vehicle components market to bounce back as soon as 2021, valuing $4.5 billion, compared to an estimated $3.7 billion this year.

