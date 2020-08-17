You are here

Startup of the Week: Jewelry designer adds charm to people’s lives through creativity

Photo/Supplied
Updated 17 August 2020
AMEERA ABID

  • The idea of creating her jewelry came to her some time ago, when she failed to find affordable and unique items for herself
The e-commerce industry in Saudi Arabia is flourishing at an unprecedented rate. Tech-savvy Saudi youth are making the most of the technology by launching innovative business ideas.
One of them is 26-year-old Huda Foudah, who chose to showcase her creativity through her online jewelry store Salam Charm.
According to Foudah, all her creations carry meaning.
“My jewelry mostly targets people who want to be unique and buy things that are light on their wallets without compromising on the quality.”
Foudah designs all the jewelry pieces herself. The idea of creating her jewelry came to her some time ago, when she failed to find affordable and unique items for herself.
“Most of the items were gold, which was too expensive for my income. The less expensive pieces were average-looking and common. That’s when I decided to start making my own,” she told Arab News.
When she ordered samples of her designs and started wearing them, it caught the eyes of those around her. Seeing how different her pieces were, her friends and family suggested that she should get into the business.
Like all businesses, Foudah faced initial challenges. She described the beginning as frustrating because of the underlying fear that she might not succeed. Marketing the products was a huge task.
“I also had a full-time job that was very time-consuming. However, I quit my day job to focus on Salam Charm full-time.”
Foudah explained the meaning behind some of her jewelry: “Each design means something. For instance, I have this choker that says ‘La,’ which in Arabic means ‘No,’ and that was meant as a reminder for myself of when to say no in life.”
Foudah described her journey as life-changing, saying that she has made genuine friends and that the community she found herself in was “unbelievably overwhelming with love.”
“People choose Salam Charm to brighten up someone else’s day. So I have a lot of men who buy my jewelry for their wives or their moms, and it’s a very humbling feeling to know that a piece of Salam Charm is going to have this effect,” she said.
Foudah expressed concern over the lack of exposure small enterprises receive. She said that she has worked hard to make a name for her brand and feels that there should be a platform for small businesses to showcase their products and market their goods to a larger audience.
“Local businesses not only make a name for themselves, but they also help boost the economy. So, we need more support from the government and people alike.”
For her future, the jeweler said that she wants her brand to grow bigger and that she would like to carry on creating unique, meaningful designs. While she does not have a certain plan, she is finding happiness living in the moment for now.

Entrepreneur Huda Kattan on opening a business in Middle East 

Updated 17 August 2020
Arab News

Entrepreneur Huda Kattan on opening a business in Middle East 

Updated 17 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraqi-American entrepreneur Huda Kattan told us everything we need to know about her UAE-based beauty empire in her recent episode with British supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for her new Quibi series “About Face.”

The 33-year-old host introduced Kattan, who is the founder of beauty brand Huda Beauty and skincare line Wishful, saying: “Huda is arguably one of the most famous and iconic YouTube make-up artists in the world … I am going to hear all about what it takes to run a $1.2 billion beauty brand from the Middle East.”

The two sat down for a 6-minute interview at Dubai’s Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel.  

Huntington-Whiteley could not help but express how impressed she was with the city. 

“This is heaven,” she told Kattan before the interview started. “I mean, look, everybody is sunbathing…. the beach … beautiful architecture.”

Huntington-Whiteley then asked the 36-year-old beauty mogul: “What is it like to run this billion-dollar beauty business in the Middle East?”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Step away from the tweezers. #AboutFace

A post shared by Quibi (@quibi) on

“We’re lucky because we’re in Dubai, and Dubai is super progressive, especially compared to other parts of the Middle East. And they love beauty here, so that is great,” Kattan replied. 

“But it is challenging as a woman. When we first started, people treated me constantly like it was a hobby, objectifying you, not making you feel like you’re capable of it. That was a hard thing, to be honest,” she said. 

“It takes a village to start a business. We literally started from a block. YouTube and Instagram have been incredibly, incredibly influential, and nobody knew it was going to be so impactful in beauty,” Kattan added.  

As they talked, Kattan mentioned that her older sister, Alia, was the one who inspired her “love affair for beauty.”

“I used to steal her products and use them until they were empty,” Kattan, who has a 9-year-old daughter, Nour, from her husband Christopher Goncalo, said. 

The social media star then revealed that, to start her career, she had to initially do makeup for free.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My dates for the night @silverfox08 @nourgiselle

A post shared by Huda Kattan (@huda) on

“At first, honestly, no one wanted to pay me for makeup,” she said. “One thing led to another, and I ended up becoming the makeup artist for (the American-based cosmetics company) Revlon for the Middle East.”   

During the interview, Kattan, who grew up in Tennessee, also talked about her childhood. “I feel like my obsession with beauty actually comes from my childhood,” she said. 

“I looked very different from everyone I was in school with. People would find reasons to say ‘Oh you are super weird’ or sometimes just be very mean. I think being Middle Eastern and also a Westerner, I always felt like an outsider and I thought that at the time I wanted to be appreciated by everyone else,” added the makeup artist.  

Kattan is among several high-profile guests and beauty entrepreneurs who joined Huntington-Whiteley, including cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner, Glossier Chief Executive Emily Weiss, South Korean beauty influencer Park Hye-min, celebrity make-up artist Sir John and hairstylist Jen Atkin.

