Rockets strike Kabul as Afghanistan marks independence day

Witnesses said some rockets fell near the palace and the defense ministry in a heavily fortified area that also houses several embassies. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 August 2020
AFP

  • There were no immediate reports of casualties after the rockets were fired from two vehicles in Kabul
  • The rocket attack comes as the Afghan government and the Taliban are poised to begin peace talks
KABUL: Several rockets struck the Afghan capital on Tuesday as the country marked the 101st anniversary of its independence, officials said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties after the rockets were fired from two vehicles in Kabul, interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said.
The rockets struck the capital after President Ashraf Ghani participated in an independence day ceremony at the presidential palace.
Witnesses said some rockets fell near the palace and the defense ministry in a heavily fortified area that also houses several embassies.
The rocket attack comes as the Afghan government and the Taliban are poised to begin peace talks.
Negotiations are set to start once Kabul completes the release of some 400 Taliban prisoners as approved last week by a traditional gathering of prominent Afghans.
Ghani’s swearing-in ceremony on March 10 was interrupted by rocket fire near the palace. No serious injuries were reported at the time.
Afghanistan was never a part of Britain’s empire but it became fully independent from British influence in August 1919.

Updated 18 August 2020

Overfishing in Congo threatens endangered sharks, report warns

  • The bustling seaside business could be jeopardizing the marine environment in the Gulf of Guinea
  • In Congo, fishermen say their catches have declined since the Chinese boats began appearing in 2000
Updated 18 August 2020
DAKAR: Each day, fishmongers in Congo Republic pile up hundreds of dead sharks on the shore and begin lopping off fins and bartering over hammerheads and other endangered species.
The bustling seaside business could be jeopardizing the marine environment in the Gulf of Guinea, wildlife trade group TRAFFIC warned this week. Artisanal fishermen are harvesting 400-1,000 sharks and rays per day, according to surveys it conducted last year.
The fishermen say they don’t have a choice. A rise in industrial fishing by dozens of mainly Chinese trawlers in Congolese waters is eroding their livelihoods.
“Since the Chinese trawlers arrived, it’s complicated things,” said Alain Pangou, a 54-year-old fisherman. “It’s difficult to live.”
In a short film released alongside the report on Monday, Pangou and his small crew lament bygone days of plentiful fish, as they clear a net of juvenile hammerheads – too young to have had any offspring to replace their numbers.
At the nearby Songolo Beach market, in Pointe-Noire, traders haggle over fins for export to Asia, while the rest of the meat is sold for local consumption.
“The artisanal shark fishers shouldn’t be targeted as the bad boys here, they’re getting squeezed by an unregulated industrial fisheries sector,” said Emma Stokes who heads the regional office of another environmental group, the Wildlife Conservation Society.
Worldwide, shark populations are in trouble due to industrial fishing and the practice of ‘finning’ – or slicing off shark fins for a soup considered a Chinese delicacy. Demand for fins has spurred a global raid on these apex predators.
A global ocean survey published on July 22 in the journal Nature found that sharks were “functionally extinct” at one fifth of 371 coastal reefs monitored since 2015.
In Congo, fishermen say their catches have declined since the Chinese boats began appearing in 2000. Oil platforms set up in the Gulf have also drastically reduced the area open for fishing.
The country’s waters have yet to be surveyed; officials say they need outside financing and expertise.
“We fish them, we know how to do that, but the stock is unknown,” said Fisheries Director Benoit Atsango in the video, which was financed by charitable fund Arcadia.

