French-Algerian star Sofia Boutella enjoys scenic road trip amid pandemic

DUBAI: With three films currently in production, French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella is certainly one of Hollywood’s busiest stars. But it seems that the 38-year-old is taking a well-deserved break as the “Atomic Blonde” actress was spotted enjoying a summer road trip through the States.

“From California through Nevada, Utah and Idaho .... and more to come,” wrote Boutella to her 472,000 Instagram followers, alongside a picture of herself lounging in front of a Mercedez Benz camper van.

Her most recent stop? Wyoming, Montana where the dancer-turned-actress posted a series of postcard-worthy snaps.

For Boutella, the road trip appears to be a moment of rest and reflection from her busy schedule.

The star made sure to document her trip on social media, sharing pictures of herself luxuriating in the clear waters of a picturesque lake, reading a book inside her plant-filled RV, enjoying a cup of tea and hugging a towering tree in the forest.

The Algerian-born Boutella also offered her followers a glimpse of the camper van, provided by Outdoorsy, which is fully equipped with a queen size bed, sink, microwave and refrigerator.

Of course, the star packed a suitcase of stylish and comfy looks to complement the picturesque pit stops, including oversized tops and a breezy floral dress with a high neckline. She also brought along a few swimsuits and a straw sun hat for an idyllic afternoon bike ride.

Indeed, summer getaways look a lot different this year. While international travel has begun easing up and some countries have re-opened their borders, many have decided to stay put in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It’s perhaps why road trips are having a moment right now.

In June, Hailey and Justin Bieber embarked on a quick road trip together, traveling from Los Angeles to Utah. Meanwhile, reality star and model Kendall Jenner was spotted on a road trip with NBA star Devin Booker back in April.

Road trips also proved to be the get-away choice for actress Demi Lovato and her fiance Max Ehrich who enjoyed a scenic journey to the Mojave Desert in the Joshua Tree National Park in California in June.