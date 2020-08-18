You are here

French-Algerian star Sofia Boutella enjoys scenic road trip amid pandemic

The 38-year-old is enjoying a summer road trip through the States. Instagram
DUBAI: With three films currently in production, French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella is certainly one of Hollywood’s busiest stars. But it seems that the 38-year-old is taking a well-deserved break as the “Atomic Blonde” actress was spotted enjoying a summer road trip through the States.

“From California through Nevada, Utah and Idaho .... and more to come,” wrote Boutella to her 472,000 Instagram followers, alongside a picture of herself lounging in front of a Mercedez Benz camper van. 

Her most recent stop? Wyoming, Montana where the dancer-turned-actress posted a series of postcard-worthy snaps.

For Boutella, the road trip appears to be a moment of rest and reflection from her busy schedule. 

The star made sure to document her trip on social media, sharing pictures of herself luxuriating in the clear waters of a picturesque lake, reading a book inside her plant-filled RV, enjoying a cup of tea and hugging a towering tree in the forest.

The Algerian-born Boutella also offered her followers a glimpse of the camper van, provided by Outdoorsy, which is fully equipped with a queen size bed, sink, microwave and refrigerator.

Of course, the star packed a suitcase of stylish and comfy looks to complement the picturesque pit stops, including oversized tops and a breezy floral dress with a high neckline. She also brought along a few swimsuits and a straw sun hat for an idyllic afternoon bike ride. 

Indeed, summer getaways look a lot different this year. While international travel has begun easing up and some countries have re-opened their borders, many have decided to stay put in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It’s perhaps why road trips are having a moment right now.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

went on a road trip pt. 2

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

In June, Hailey and Justin Bieber embarked on a quick road trip together, traveling from Los Angeles to Utah. Meanwhile, reality star and model Kendall Jenner was spotted on a road trip with NBA star Devin Booker back in April.

Road trips also proved to be the get-away choice for actress Demi Lovato and her fiance Max Ehrich who enjoyed a scenic journey to the Mojave Desert in the Joshua Tree National Park in California in June. 

DUBAI: Palestinian rap crew BLTNM, who are based in Ramallah, starred in a new campaign for British luxury fashion house Burberry.

The group-of-three, who have been making waves in the music scene across the region since coming together in 2016, shared clips of the advert on the group’s Instagram page and YouTube channel this week. 

In the short videos, the artists, who go by the names Shabjdeed, Al-Nather and Shabmouri, were seen wearing the label’s distinctive TB monogram on basic white and black t-shirts, polos and a scarf.  

Italian designer and chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci has managed to revamp the 164-year-old label when he joined the fashion house in 2018. Tisci reimagined the iconic heritage house’s typeface, introducing the TB monogram and brought an edginess to its classic British style.

The campaign, shot in the desert, was curated by Ma3azaf, an Arabic web-magazine dedicated to contemporary Arabic music.

This is not the brand’s first collaboration with Palestinian talents. In February, Burberry released its spring 2020 campaign starring part-Palestinian sister duo Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Donning key pieces from the storied fashion house’s latest collections, the supermodels stunned in the brand’s signature trench coats, evening wear and accessories.

On the beauty front, the brand recently selected Dubai-based model Lana Albeik, who originally hails from Palestine and Syria, to take part in the latest Burberry Beauty campaign alongside British models Georgia Palmer and Joanna Halpin, and musician Suki Sou.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Filipino multidisciplinary artist, Nathaniel Alapide, turned Dubai’s desert into a giant monogram for Burberry’s 2020 summer campaign.

His velvet-like sand creation of the TB monogram was sandwiched between the city’s dunes.

