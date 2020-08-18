You are here

  • Home
  • Overfishing in Congo threatens endangered sharks, report warns

Overfishing in Congo threatens endangered sharks, report warns

Artisanal fishermen pull a recently caught shark onto the Songolo Beach in Pointe-Noire, Congo Republic November 14, 2019. Picture taken November 14, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 18 August 2020

Overfishing in Congo threatens endangered sharks, report warns

  • The bustling seaside business could be jeopardizing the marine environment in the Gulf of Guinea
  • In Congo, fishermen say their catches have declined since the Chinese boats began appearing in 2000
Updated 18 August 2020

DAKAR: Each day, fishmongers in Congo Republic pile up hundreds of dead sharks on the shore and begin lopping off fins and bartering over hammerheads and other endangered species.
The bustling seaside business could be jeopardizing the marine environment in the Gulf of Guinea, wildlife trade group TRAFFIC warned this week. Artisanal fishermen are harvesting 400-1,000 sharks and rays per day, according to surveys it conducted last year.
The fishermen say they don’t have a choice. A rise in industrial fishing by dozens of mainly Chinese trawlers in Congolese waters is eroding their livelihoods.
“Since the Chinese trawlers arrived, it’s complicated things,” said Alain Pangou, a 54-year-old fisherman. “It’s difficult to live.”
In a short film released alongside the report on Monday, Pangou and his small crew lament bygone days of plentiful fish, as they clear a net of juvenile hammerheads – too young to have had any offspring to replace their numbers.
At the nearby Songolo Beach market, in Pointe-Noire, traders haggle over fins for export to Asia, while the rest of the meat is sold for local consumption.
“The artisanal shark fishers shouldn’t be targeted as the bad boys here, they’re getting squeezed by an unregulated industrial fisheries sector,” said Emma Stokes who heads the regional office of another environmental group, the Wildlife Conservation Society.
Worldwide, shark populations are in trouble due to industrial fishing and the practice of ‘finning’ – or slicing off shark fins for a soup considered a Chinese delicacy. Demand for fins has spurred a global raid on these apex predators.
A global ocean survey published on July 22 in the journal Nature found that sharks were “functionally extinct” at one fifth of 371 coastal reefs monitored since 2015.
In Congo, fishermen say their catches have declined since the Chinese boats began appearing in 2000. Oil platforms set up in the Gulf have also drastically reduced the area open for fishing.
The country’s waters have yet to be surveyed; officials say they need outside financing and expertise.
“We fish them, we know how to do that, but the stock is unknown,” said Fisheries Director Benoit Atsango in the video, which was financed by charitable fund Arcadia.

Russian energy minister diagnosed with coronavirus

Updated 18 August 2020
AFP

Russian energy minister diagnosed with coronavirus

  • An energy minIstry spokesperson said Novak would still participate in Wednesday’s videoconference of the so-called OPEC+ group
  • Several Russian political figures have been infected with the virus in recent months
Updated 18 August 2020
AFP

BLAGOVESHCHENSK: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has tested positive for the coronavirus, the country’s prime minister said Tuesday.
The announcement comes on the eve of a videoconference by the ministerial monitoring committee of OPEC and its allies in which Novak was due to take part.
“Unfortunately, Alexander Valentinovich Novak has been taken ill with the coronavirus,” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told a government meeting in Blagoveshchensk, in Russia’s Far East, the Interfax news agency said.
He said Novak learned of the diagnosis after arriving in Blagoveshchensk where he was to take part in the meeting as well as the opening of a huge petro-chemical project near the Chinese border.
“He arrived and he has left for Moscow. With all our hearts, we wish him a recovery,” said Mishustin, who himself was diagnosed with the virus in April but has since recovered.
An energy minIstry spokesperson said Novak would still participate in Wednesday’s videoconference of the so-called OPEC+ group which includes Russia, the RIA Novosti agency said.
It said several journalists accompanying the prime minister on the Far East tour, which began last week, have also tested positive for coronavirus and have been forced to return to Moscow.
Several Russian political figures have been infected with the virus in recent months, including Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and some ministers and lawmakers.
Russia on Monday had officially recorded 927,745 infections, including 15,740 deaths from COVID-19.
President Vladimir Putin last week claimed that Russia had produced the world’s coronavirus vaccine, but the announcement was met with caution from scientists and the World Health Organization.
 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
New Zealand’s Ardern hits back at Trump over coronavirus ‘surge’
World
India’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 50,000

Latest updates

Lebanon’s Hariri: punishment must be served after UN-backed tribunal verdict
ADNOC chief sees robust return of oil demand
Palestinian rap group BLTNM stars in Burberry’s new campaign    
Sudan, major rebel group sign deal to integrate rebels into army
5 reasons to add pecans to your diet

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.