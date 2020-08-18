You are here

Jordan gag on teachers’ dispute signals rising ‘repression’: HRW

Authorities closed the Teachers’ Syndicate and arrested its leaders on July 25 after it led a campaign for higher pay. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • Journalist and women’s rights activist Rana Al-Husseini told HRW she found herself self-censoring repeatedly
AMMAN: Jordan has resorted to extraordinary measures to limit media coverage of its closure of the opposition-led teachers’ union, reflecting a wider “slide into repression,” Human Rights Watch said Tuesday.
Authorities closed the Teachers’ Syndicate and arrested its leaders on July 25 after it led a campaign for higher pay in the deeply indebted kingdom whose economy is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.
Sweeping gag orders issued by the courts against publication of details of the ban have also been used by the security services to stop coverage of the resulting protests, HRW said.
“The authorities have arrested at least two journalists in relation to their coverage of ongoing teachers’ protests, and two were beaten by security forces while attempting to cover protests,” it said.
HRW said it had interviewed eight local and foreign journalists operating in Jordan.
“All said that over the past few years, they have experienced increased restrictions on their reporting in the form of gag orders, harassment by security forces, and withholding of permits to report.”
Journalist and women’s rights activist Rana Al-Husseini told HRW she found herself self-censoring repeatedly to avoid falling foul of the crackdown.
“We cannot talk, we cannot address issues that matter to the public,” she complained.
“They should allow us to operate freely or everything will sound like it is coming out of a government mouthpiece.”
HRW’s deputy Middle East director Michael Page said the ban on coverage of the teacher protests was “only the latest in a series of restrictions on press freedoms in the country.”
“Jordan’s shrinking space for journalists to operate reflects the country’s slide into repression,” he said.

Sudan, major rebel group sign deal to integrate rebels into army

Sudan, major rebel group sign deal to integrate rebels into army

  • The government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) held talks in neighboring South Sudan
  • Sudanese authorities say they are aiming for a comprehensive peace settlement that covers the country’s multiple civil conflicts
JUBA: Sudan and a major rebel group signed an agreement on Monday to integrate the rebels into the army within 39 months, signatories said, the latest in a slew of agreements between the Sudanese government and long-running insurgencies.
Sudan’s ruling council and rebel groups restarted peace talks in October 2019 to end the conflicts after widespread protests toppled autocrat Omar Al-Bashir after a rule of 30 years and a transitional government took power.
The government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) held talks in neighboring South Sudan and reached an agreement that covers the southern Nuba Mountains and the Blue Nile states, said Tut Gatluak, the South Sudanese chief mediator, late on Monday.
“The armed forces will remain intact, and with the joining of the SPLM-North, our national army will be more coherent, strong and ready to deal with any threats to homeland security,” Sudanese defense minister Major General Yassin Ibrahim said.
Yasir Arman, deputy head of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), described the security agreement as “historic.”
“We will participate in developing, reforming and building of strong and effective armed forces that reflect the diversity and have a new Sudan military doctrine that is far from politicization,” he said.
Sudanese authorities say they are aiming for a comprehensive peace settlement that covers the country’s multiple civil conflicts.
However, a rebel group from the western region of Darfur and a major SPLM-N faction led by Abdelaziz Al-Hilu have held back from peace negotiations.
SPLM-N rebels have been active in Sudan’s southern regions of South Kordofan and Blue Nile, where communities that remained within Sudan when South Sudan seceded in 2011 complain of being marginalized by the government in Khartoum.
Under the agreement with Arman’s SPLM-N, the rebel fighters will initially remain in the Nuba Mountains and the Blue Nile under the command of the Sudanese army for 14 months before redeploying to other parts of the country for 13 months.
At the end of the 39-month transition period, all the rebel units will be dismantled.

