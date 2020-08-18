Celebrity loved label By Far dedicates new collection to Arab women

DUBAI: Bulgaria-based accessories label By Far has launched a new collection of shoes and handbags available exclusively online and in-store at Dubai’s Level Shoes.
The new footwear offering features four distinct styles made with the Middle Eastern woman in mind. Each pair of heeled mules and strappy sandals is encrusted with glitzy gemstones that cater to the extravagant tastes of the brand’s wide-reaching Arab clientele.
The capsule collection also includes four of the brand’s most popular bags, reimagined with crystals and luxurious fabrics such as silk.
It makes sense that the A-list beloved brand, founded by twin sisters Sabina Gyosheva and Valentina Bezuhanova, alongside their best friend Denitsa Bumbarova in 2016, would create a collection specifically for the region as the label has recently revealed that it has seen a dramatic increase in sales in the Middle East in the past couple of months. According to the brand, they witnessed a 400 percent increase in sales coming from the UAE and a whopping 800 percent increase in sales in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
The capsule’s accompanying campaign was photographed in Dubai by local photographer Prod Antzoulis and stars some of the region’s top influencers, Dima Al-Sheikhly, Leena Al-Ghouti and Lana Albeik.
Prices start from $250. For more information and to shop the entire collection visit levelshoes.com.