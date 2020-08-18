Russian general killed by ‘explosive device’ in Syria

You are here

Russian military vehicles in eastern Ghouta, near Douma, Syria, April 23, 2018. (Reuters)
AFP

MOSCOW: A Russian major general was killed and two servicemen wounded when an improvised explosive device went off near a Russian convoy in eastern Syria on Tuesday, news agencies quoted the defense ministry as saying.
The ministry said the device went off while the convoy was returning from a humanitarian operation near the city of Deir Ezzor.
The statement, released to the Interfax, RIA Novosti and TASS news agencies, said the three servicemen were wounded in the blast and that a “senior military adviser with the rank of major general” died while being evacuated and provided with medical assistance.
No further details were provided.
Thousands of Russian troops are deployed across Syria in support of its army.
Moscow’s military intervention in 2015, four years into the Syrian conflict, helped keep President Bashar Assad in power and started a long, bloody reconquest of territory lost to rebels in the early stages of the war.
In July, three Russian and several Turkish soldiers were wounded in Syria’s restive Idlib province when a joint military patrol was hit by an improvised explosive device.

Saad Hariri says punishment must be served after Lebanon verdict on father's killing

Hariri spoke with press in the Netherlands after the UN-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) at Leidschendam on August 18, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 27 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Saad Hariri says punishment must be served after Lebanon verdict on father's killing

  • Hariri said he holds Hezbollah responsible for his fathers killing, and said he "will not rest until punishment is served"
Updated 27 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s ex-Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri said on Tuesday he accepted the verdict of a UN-backed tribunal over the 2005 assassination of his father Rafik, but vowed he would not rest until punishment is served.
Hariri said it was time for the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement to assume responsibility after the tribunal convicted one of its members of conspiracy to kill Rafic Al-Hariri, who was also a former prime minister.
“Hezbollah is the one that should make sacrifices today,” he said. “I repeat: we will not rest until punishment is served.”

