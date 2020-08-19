You are here

JD.com posts upbeat results as shoppers’ habits shift

Retail sales in China fell during July, but the move by consumers online helped JD.com, which saw total net revenue jump by more than 33 percent. (Reuters)
Updated 19 August 2020
Reuters

  • JD.com’s US-listed shares rose by 5 percent in trading before the bell
SHANGHAI: China’s JD.com Inc. beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly sales on Monday, as the firm benefited from a shift in shopping habits of domestic consumers who have largely moved to online ever since the outset of the pandemic.

US-listed shares of the e-commerce company rose by 5 percent in trading before the bell.

The results coincide with growing tensions between Beijing and Washington. Several Chinese companies are putting off plans for US listings amid tensions between the world’s top two economies, while those listed in New York are seeking to return to exchanges closer to home. In June, JD raised about $3.87 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing.

JD executives did not offer any comments on US-China tensions on a conference call on Monday.

China, which has under a 1,000 active COVID-19 cases currently, has largely emerged out of lockdowns, but demand is still picking up in many sectors.

Retail sales in the world’s second-largest economy slipped in July as consumers failed to shake off wariness about the coronavirus, while the factory sector’s recovery struggled to pick up pace.

The company’s net product revenue, which includes online retail sales, rose 33.5 percent to 178.19 billion yuan in the second quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders rose to 16.45 billion yuan from 618.8 million yuan a year earlier.

The company’s total net revenue rose 33.8 percent to 201.1 billion yuan ($28.98 billion) in the quarter ended June 30. Analysts on average had expected revenue of 190.95 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Careem delivery pivot helps offset pandemic losses

Careem delivery pivot helps offset pandemic losses

  • Saudis working in the delivery app space received financial support of up to SR3,000 ($800) per month in April and May
DUBAI: The coronavirus pandemic has created a challenging new reality for the ride hailing sector, according to the general manager of Careem in Saudi Arabia.

Hashim Larry said the pandemic triggered a switch by many drivers, known by the company as “captains,” into delivery service.

“Some continue to work on the delivery services even after the curfew ended after they saw a good return out of it” he said.

Saudis working in the delivery app space received financial support of up to SR3,000 ($800) per month in April and May.

“Corona has imposed a new reality on all of us, especially our sector, because our role was to take people outside their houses to wherever they wanted to go,” he said. “With COVID-19 our responsibility became to help people stay at home,” he said.

In order to meet that need to stay at home, Careem shifted focus from the core business of passenger transport to food and customer-to-customer delivery.

Although that shift has not compensated for the top line losses from the core business, Larry said focusing on these services “in the long term will pay back”.

Ensuring the safety of both drivers and customers was an additional challenge for Careem. The company set strict measures to limit the potential for the virus to be spread during a journey.

Among these is a new product called “Taxi Plus,” which consists of a fleet of cars supplied with a plastic barrier to separate drivers and riders.

The company is continuing to invest in its all-in-one platform, “Super App,” which was launched in June at a cost of $50 million.

Larry said that Careem’s initial strategy of opening offices across the Kingdom was important in its initial stages of growth, but now with adoption of more online solutions the direction will be more toward centralization. 

“Now we see a merit in centralization that will make the lives of our captains easier,” he said.

Uber completed the $3.1 billion acquisition of Careem in January.

