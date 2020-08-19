You are here

UK retail giant axes 7,000 jobs as virus pushes sales online

date 2020-08-19

British retail chain Marks & Spencer’s group sales slumped by a fifth during the pandemic lockdown, while online revenue surged by almost 40 percent. (AFP)
Updated 19 August 2020
AFP

M&S reveals plans for 'leaner, faster operation' in response to pandemic shock

  • M&S reveals plans for ‘leaner, faster operation’ in response to pandemic shock
Updated 19 August 2020
AFP

LONDON: Marks & Spencer, the British retail chain selling clothes and food, is to cut around 7,000 jobs as the coronavirus pandemic increasingly pushes customers to shop online, it said Tuesday.

The job cuts, to be carried out over the next three months, include losses from its central support centre, in regional management and in its UK stores, M&S said.

The retail giant employs more than 80,000 staff, of whom the vast majority work in the UK.

CEO Steve Rowe said that the company would become a “leaner, faster business set up to serve changing customer needs”.

Alongside the job cuts, M&S “expects to create a number” of positions to help the group meet a surge in online demand for its products.

While total group sales slumped by around one fifth in the 19 weeks to Aug. 8, which included most of the period Britain was in lockdown, online revenue surged by almost 40 percent, the company said on Tuesday.

“It is clear that there has been a material shift in trade and while it is too early to predict with precision where a new post-COVID sales mix will settle, we must act now to reflect this change,” it said.

The company joins the likes of UK department store chains Debenhams and John Lewis, as well as pharmacy group Boots, in cutting thousands of jobs owing to fallout from COVID-19.

Official data last week showed that Britain’s economy shrank by one fifth in the second quarter, more than any European neighbor, as the lockdown plunged the country into its deepest recession on record.

Even though the UK economy is beginning to rebound as the government eases confinement measures — gross domestic product grew by 8.7 percent in June — analysts expect a surge in unemployment by the end of the year.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak plans to end in October the government’s furlough scheme that is paying up to 80 percent of wages for around 10 million workers during the pandemic.

Topics: United Kingdom Marks & Spencer retail

Careem delivery pivot helps offset pandemic losses

Updated 19 August 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

Careem delivery pivot helps offset pandemic losses

  • Saudis working in the delivery app space received financial support of up to SR3,000 ($800) per month in April and May
Updated 19 August 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

DUBAI: The coronavirus pandemic has created a challenging new reality for the ride hailing sector, according to the general manager of Careem in Saudi Arabia.

Hashim Larry said the pandemic triggered a switch by many drivers, known by the company as “captains,” into delivery service.

“Some continue to work on the delivery services even after the curfew ended after they saw a good return out of it” he said.

Saudis working in the delivery app space received financial support of up to SR3,000 ($800) per month in April and May.

“Corona has imposed a new reality on all of us, especially our sector, because our role was to take people outside their houses to wherever they wanted to go,” he said. “With COVID-19 our responsibility became to help people stay at home,” he said.

In order to meet that need to stay at home, Careem shifted focus from the core business of passenger transport to food and customer-to-customer delivery.

Although that shift has not compensated for the top line losses from the core business, Larry said focusing on these services “in the long term will pay back”.

Ensuring the safety of both drivers and customers was an additional challenge for Careem. The company set strict measures to limit the potential for the virus to be spread during a journey.

Among these is a new product called “Taxi Plus,” which consists of a fleet of cars supplied with a plastic barrier to separate drivers and riders.

The company is continuing to invest in its all-in-one platform, “Super App,” which was launched in June at a cost of $50 million.

Larry said that Careem’s initial strategy of opening offices across the Kingdom was important in its initial stages of growth, but now with adoption of more online solutions the direction will be more toward centralization. 

“Now we see a merit in centralization that will make the lives of our captains easier,” he said.

Uber completed the $3.1 billion acquisition of Careem in January.

Topics: Careem Coronavirus Hashim Larry

