Froth and trouble as Starbucks Korea tackles virus cluster

A Starbucks cafe that has been closed temporarily due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is pictured in Paju, South Korea, August 18, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 19 August 2020
Reuters

  • Starbucks has more than 1,400 stores in South Korea
SEOUL: Starbucks Corp’s South Korean unit is scrambling to curb the spread of coronavirus, cutting seating capacity in its cafes and delaying a promotional campaign after 50 cases were linked to one of its stores outside of Seoul.

Starbucks’ Korean business was a bright spot for the US coffee chain, with the joint venture posting a profit surge in the April-June quarter as the country quickly brought the COVID-19 outbreak under control.

But South Korea is battling a resurgence in virus cases in Seoul and surrounding areas, with the largest outbreak connected with a church and smaller outbreaks linked to cafes, restaurants and other places.

Starbucks has more than 1,400 stores in South Korea, almost as many stores as it has in Japan, which has more than twice the population, according to its website.

South Korean health authorities are investigating how the virus spread at a Starbucks outlet in the border city of Paju, and have said infected people were not wearing masks and fresh air may not have been properly circulated.

“What happened at the Starbucks store in Paju was expected,” said Yang Sae-rom, a 30-year-old office worker outside a busy Starbucks in Seoul. “They should have advised customers to wear masks and drawn fresh air in more often.”

Starbucks Korea, a joint venture between Starbucks and Korean retail giant E-Mart Inc, said it has reduced seating capacity by more than 30 percent in all its stores in Seoul and nearby areas after authorities on Sunday reimposed tighter social distancing curbs.

The coffee chain said it would also enhance hygiene rules across all stores, recommend customers wear face masks and had delayed a promotional campaign offering toy figures.

“I think the place remains exposed to risks, because there are a lot of people,” said Seo chan-young, a 24-year-old university student, as lunchtime crowds thronged a Starbucks store.

Careem delivery pivot helps offset pandemic losses

  • Saudis working in the delivery app space received financial support of up to SR3,000 ($800) per month in April and May
DUBAI: The coronavirus pandemic has created a challenging new reality for the ride hailing sector, according to the general manager of Careem in Saudi Arabia.

Hashim Larry said the pandemic triggered a switch by many drivers, known by the company as “captains,” into delivery service.

“Some continue to work on the delivery services even after the curfew ended after they saw a good return out of it” he said.

Saudis working in the delivery app space received financial support of up to SR3,000 ($800) per month in April and May.

“Corona has imposed a new reality on all of us, especially our sector, because our role was to take people outside their houses to wherever they wanted to go,” he said. “With COVID-19 our responsibility became to help people stay at home,” he said.

In order to meet that need to stay at home, Careem shifted focus from the core business of passenger transport to food and customer-to-customer delivery.

Although that shift has not compensated for the top line losses from the core business, Larry said focusing on these services “in the long term will pay back”.

Ensuring the safety of both drivers and customers was an additional challenge for Careem. The company set strict measures to limit the potential for the virus to be spread during a journey.

Among these is a new product called “Taxi Plus,” which consists of a fleet of cars supplied with a plastic barrier to separate drivers and riders.

The company is continuing to invest in its all-in-one platform, “Super App,” which was launched in June at a cost of $50 million.

Larry said that Careem’s initial strategy of opening offices across the Kingdom was important in its initial stages of growth, but now with adoption of more online solutions the direction will be more toward centralization. 

“Now we see a merit in centralization that will make the lives of our captains easier,” he said.

Uber completed the $3.1 billion acquisition of Careem in January.

