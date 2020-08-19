You are here

Harris VP pick sparks hope and family pride in India

Kamala Harris, left, with her maternal uncle Gopalan Balachandran who said he wasn’t surprised to learn of his niece’s achievement. (Supplied)
Updated 19 August 2020
Sanjay Kumar

  • History-making first black woman nominee will be tough on Modi, analysts claim
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Gopalan Balachandran’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing since news broke last week that his niece, Kamala Harris, had been nominated by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as his running mate, making history as the first black woman nominee on a major party ticket.

However, the candidate’s 79-year-old maternal uncle said that he wasn’t surprised to learn of of his niece’s achievement.

“My instinct told me that she would make it. Kamala has strong credentials. For us, it’s a matter of pride,” the New Delhi resident told Arab News.

Harris, 55, a US senator from California, was born to an Indian mother and Jamaican father. If elected, she will be second in line to the presidency after Biden.

Her aunt, Dr. Sarala Gopalan, a gynecologist in the south Indian city of Chennai, credits her win to “good values” and a desire to stand for what is right.

“Kamala has been brought up by her mother with good values, and she understands how to fight for her rights and liberties,” Gopalan said.

She last met Harris in the US city of Detroit earlier this year, and says keeping in touch with her extended family is one of Harris’ most endearing qualities.

“Whenever she is in India, she meets the families. Last time, she came in 2009 with her mother’s ashes,” Gopalan said, adding that Harris was always “kind and caring” as a child.

Harris’ mother, Shyamala Gopalan, moved to the US from the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu in 1959, while her father, Donald Harris, migrated from Jamaica.

On Saturday, Harris recalled her Indian roots during a joint address with Biden to the Indian community in Washington.

“When my mother, Shyamala, stepped off the plane in California as a 19-year-old, she didn’t have much in the way of belongings. But she carried with her lessons from back home, including ones she learned from her parents, my grandmother and my grandfather. They taught her that when you see injustice in the world, you have an obligation to do something about it,” Harris said.

“That is what inspired my mother to march and shout on the streets of Oakland, at the height of the civil rights movement, a movement where leaders including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, were inspired by the nonviolent activism of Mahatma Gandhi,” she said. The timing couldn’t be more telling.

As India grapples with growing divisiveness, there is a sense of hope among some that Harris would be tough on New Delhi’s handling of the Kashmir dispute and issues faced by the country’s Muslim minority.

“Kamala has a strong sense of public service and feels strongly about human rights’ issues. Like many world leaders, she also expressed concern about human rights violations in Kashmir,” Balachandran said.

After the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status last year, the entire region had been placed under strict lockdown, with several rights activists and politicians held in indefinite detention. 

“We’ve to remind the Kashmiris that they are not alone in the world. We are keeping a track on the situation. There is a need to intervene if the situation demands,” Harris said in Texas at the time.

Kashmir-based political analyst Gowhar Geelani said that it is unlikely Harris will as “soft” as US President Donald Trump on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Kamala Harris is a no-nonsense person when it comes to human rights, which matter to her more than her ancestry,” Geelani told Arab News.

The Indian government and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been less than vocal on Harris’ nomination and refused to comment on Friday.

“In general, the Indian government would not like to comment on the electoral process of any other country,” foreign ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

However, the news did elicit a reaction from Ram Madhav, BJP general secretary, who tweeted: “First Indian and Asian woman to get the nomination as official VP (vice president) candidate.”

Meanwhile, several civil rights activists in India said they were “optimistic” about Harris’ future role.

“The US under Donald Trump has failed to put the kind of pressure it should have on the Modi regime in its dealing with Muslim minorities and curtailing civil rights in the country,” Sarah Mojibi, a New Delhi student, told Arab News.

Mojibi joined protests against the BJP’s Citizenship Amendment Act, which offers nationality to Hindus and Christians living in neighboring Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, but excludes Muslims.

“Harris inspires us both as a leader and individual, and we hope our voice will have some resonance in the international community,” she said.

Taliban deny US report of Iran bounty for attacks on Americans

Updated 19 August 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

  • Spokesperson says move part of efforts to ‘harm the peace deal’
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Taliban on Tuesday dismissed a US military report that said Iran had paid bounties to the group’s combatants for attacks on American and coalition troops in Afghanistan.

“We strongly reject this allegation that said Iran offered cash to our Mujahideen in our struggle against the occupation,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told Arab News by phone. “No country has helped us in our cause nor does the Taliban need any country’s persuasion or any type of aid for fulfilling their responsibility,” he added.

Citing unnamed US defense and intelligence officials, CNN on Monday reported that Iran’s payments to the Taliban were linked to at least six attacks carried out by the group last year. One such attack included a suicide bombing on the Bagram airfield, the largest US base in Afghanistan, which killed two civilians and injured more than 70, including four US personnel, it said.

Mujahid said the report, which comes months after a similar assessment by US intelligence saying Russia had also assisted the Taliban with financial support in recent years for targeting American military, “were false claims to confuse public opinions.” He said part of the efforts of those “circulating such claims was to harm the peace deal,” which the Taliban struck with Washington in late February in Doha, Qatar this year, making history and resulting in the total withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan by next spring, after 19 years of war.

Iran’s embassy in Kabul could not be reached for comment at the time of writing this article, while Afghan government officials refused to comment on the matter.

Afghanistan has been a battleground of direct and indirect wars for both regional and foreign powers for over four decades, with various foreign spy groups, at different junctures in time, helping one side or the other in the conflict.

Iran, a historical US archrival, was among the countries that hailed the US occupation of Afghanistan, which finally led to the Taliban being ousted from power in late 2001. However, there have been accusations from ordinary Afghans and some lawmakers that the Islamic Republic, worried about the prolongation of the US presence in Afghanistan and skeptical of its goals in the region, has provided military aid to the Taliban with the goal of harming US interests in Afghanistan in recent years.

Hamidullah Tokhi, a lawmaker from the southern Zabul province, said that several MPs had voiced their concerns in parliament about Iran giving “sanctuary to the families of Taliban commanders, and offers of weapons and cash” several years ago.

Mirwais Khadem, a legislator from the Helmand province, which lies near the border with Iran, agreed, saying: “Iran has been giving advance arms, mortars and cash to the Taliban in recent years, even after the signing of America’s deal with the Taliban.”

They were joined by Abdul Sattar Hussaini, an MP from Farah, also located near the border with Iran.

“Apart from harming the US in Afghanistan, Iran also wants to see the continuation of the war in Afghanistan because it cannot afford to see a stable government in our soil,” he said, attributing the latter to a historical water dispute between the two countries.

Unlike the other lawmakers, however, Tokhi questioned the “silence” of the US administration over Iran’s aid to the Taliban in the past and the “reasons for raising it now.”

Experts say it boils down to a regional rivalry between Tehran and Washington.

“There has been a long-term regional competition between the US and Iran, but the rivalry between the two countries has soared since President Donald Trump annulled the nuclear deal with Iran several years back and stepped up sanctions on the Islamic Republic,” Nasratullah Haqpal, an analyst on regional affairs, said.

He added that this could be one reason why Iran is “doing whatever it can in the region (to retaliate), especially in Afghanistan, to put pressure on the US.”

Taj Mohammed, a former journalist and now an analyst, said the emergence of Daesh in Afghanistan has also brought the Taliban and Iran closer to each other as both see the network as their enemy.

“Iran and the Taliban were hostile to each other (in the past), but the emergence and growth of Daesh here has also prompted them to cooperate in fighting against a common enemy. So, it is not only American forces but also those of Daesh,” he said.

Despite claims by the Afghan government of “imparting heavy blows” on Daesh in recent years, the network has claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks in the past few months.

One of these included the firing of rockets during President Ashraf Ghani’s inauguration to power in Kabul in March this year, while the other was a brazen strike on a prison in Jalalabad earlier this month, which facilitated the escape of several hundred prisoners, including Daesh fighters.

A similar rocket attack took place on Tuesday when Ghani was marking the country’s 101st Independence Day. At least 17 mortars and rockets, fired from two vehicles, landed in various parts of the city, wounding ten civilians, the interior ministry said.

There was no claim of responsibility for Tuesday’s rocketing, one of which, according to unconfirmed reports, landed in an area of the presidential palace. 

