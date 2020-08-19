You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Hitler’s Northern Utopia by Despina Stratigakos

What We Are Reading Today: Hitler’s Northern Utopia by Despina Stratigakos

Short Url

https://arab.news/yys3v

Updated 19 August 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Hitler’s Northern Utopia by Despina Stratigakos

Updated 19 August 2020
Arab News

Between 1940 and 1945, German occupiers transformed Norway into a vast construction zone. This remarkable building campaign, largely unknown today, was designed to extend the Greater German Reich beyond the Arctic Circle and turn the Scandinavian country into a racial utopia. From ideal new cities to a scenic superhighway stretching from Berlin to northern Norway, plans to remake the country into a model “Aryan” society fired the imaginations of Hitler, his architect Albert Speer, and other Nazi leaders. In Hitler’s Northern Utopia, Despina Stratigakos provides the first major history of Nazi efforts to build a Nordic empire—one that they believed would improve their genetic stock and confirm their destiny as a new order of Vikings.

Drawing on extraordinary unpublished diaries, photographs, and maps, as well as newspapers from the period, Hitler’s Northern Utopia tells the story of a broad range of completed and unrealized architectural and infrastructure projects far beyond the well-known German military defenses built on Norway’s Atlantic coast. These ventures included maternity centers, cultural and recreational facilities for German soldiers, and a plan to create quintessential National Socialist communities out of twenty-three towns damaged in the German invasion, an overhaul Norwegian architects were expected to lead. The most ambitious scheme—a German cultural capital and naval base—remained a closely guarded secret for fear of provoking Norwegian resistance.

A gripping account of the rise of a Nazi landscape in occupied Norway, Hitler’s Northern Utopia reveals a haunting vision of what might have been—a world colonized under the swastika.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Islam in Pakistan; A History by Muhammad Qassim Zaman
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Questions by Holly Case

What We Are Reading Today: Islam in Pakistan; A History by Muhammad Qassim Zaman

Updated 18 August 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Islam in Pakistan; A History by Muhammad Qassim Zaman

Updated 18 August 2020
Arab News

The first modern state to be founded in the name of Islam, Pakistan was the largest Muslim country in the world at the time of its establishment in 1947. Today it is the second-most populous, after Indonesia. Islam in Pakistan is the first comprehensive book to explore Islam’s evolution in this region over the past century and a half, from the British colonial era to the present day. 

Muhammad Qasim Zaman presents a rich historical account of this major Muslim nation, insights into the rise and gradual decline of Islamic modernist thought in the South Asian region, and an understanding of how Islam has fared in the contemporary world. 

Much attention has been given to Pakistan’s role in sustaining the Afghan struggle against the Soviet occupation in the 1980s, in the growth of the Taliban in the 1990s, and in the War on Terror after 9/11. But as Zaman shows, the nation’s significance in matters relating to Islam has much deeper roots. Since the late 19th century, South Asia has witnessed important initiatives toward rethinking core traditions in the interest of their compatibility with the imperatives of modern life. 

Traditionalist scholars and their institutions, too, have had a prominent presence in the region, as have Islamism and Sufism. Pakistan did not merely inherit these and other aspects of Islam. Rather, it has been and remains a site of intense contestation over Islam’s public place, meaning, and interpretation. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Questions by Holly Case
books
What We Are Reading Today: Chasing the light

Latest updates

Saudi government agency receives top European award for quality
Arabsat signs deal with Airbus to build Badr-8
Biden formally nominated as Democratic candidate to challenge Trump
Saudi cabinet welcomes Kingdom’s aid efforts for Lebanon
Salma Al-Rashid, Women 20 Sherpa

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.