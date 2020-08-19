Salma Al-Rashid has been the Women 20 Sherpa since December 2019. She has the social sector expertise that comes from being a lifelong practitioner in the field, where she has supervised a number of development projects with an emphasis on women’s empowerment.

Throughout her career, she has participated in different committees locally to influence policy and work with decision-makers to ensure a holistic approach to social development.

She also represents civil society internationally at UN human rights conventions, where she led the organization’s Economic and Social Council application and its participation at the Committee on the Status of Women.

Al-Rashid has been representing the Kingdom at the Women 20 as head of delegation to Argentina and Japan since 2018, engaging in activities and dialogues to promote gender-inclusive social and economic growth.

She ensures that the work of the organization is consistent with its mission, the nation’s Vision 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with a global view on gender and development issues.

Al-Rashid is currently chief advocacy officer of Al-Nahda Society, a position she has occupied since October 2019. She worked as the society’s chief programs officer between October 2016 and October 2019, its Qudra Project founder and manager between January 2012 and October 2019, and its academic and career counseling and guidance project manager between July 2014 and August 2018.

Al-Rashid received a Certificate of Advanced Studies in modern nonprofit management from the University of Geneva.

Gulf International Bank – Saudi Arabia (GIB KSA) has signed an agreement with Al-Nahda Society to collaborate on the development of women’s empowerment in the Kingdom.

Al-Rashid said: “We look forward to working alongside GIB as we continue to advocate for gender equality and financial inclusion. Our focus includes improving access to personal financial resources, financial literacy, and greater participation of women in the workforce.”