You are here

  • Home
  • Arabsat signs deal with Airbus to build Badr-8

Arabsat signs deal with Airbus to build Badr-8

The satellite is scheduled for launch in 2023. (Airbus)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mykup

Updated 15 sec ago
SPA

Arabsat signs deal with Airbus to build Badr-8

  • The satellite will be based on the-state-of-the-art Airbus Eurostar Neo electric orbit raising platform giving access to a wide range of launchers
Updated 15 sec ago
SPA

The Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat) on Tuesday signed a contract with Airbus to build Badr-8, their new generation telecommunications satellite.

The satellite will be based on the-state-of-the-art Airbus Eurostar Neo electric orbit raising platform giving access to a wide range of launchers.

Khalid Balkheyour, president and CEO of Arabsat said: “We are delighted to sign this contract with our long-term partner Airbus.

It marks another milestone in our objectives to provide customers with premium satellite technology with the highest level of performance, and to expand reliability and service security.”

Jean-Marc Nasr, Head of Space Systems, said: “This important contract with our long-standing customer Arabsat has a special significance for Airbus Defence and Space. It is the first seventh-generation Arabsat satellite and the first Eurostar Neo satellite we are building for Arabsat after six previous Eurostar satellites.”

The satellite is scheduled for launch in 2023.

Topics: Arabsat Airbus

Related

Business & Economy
Airbus offers ‘final’ concession in A350 aircraft subsidy dispute
Business & Economy
Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes

Careem delivery pivot helps offset pandemic losses

Updated 19 August 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

Careem delivery pivot helps offset pandemic losses

  • Saudis working in the delivery app space received financial support of up to SR3,000 ($800) per month in April and May
Updated 19 August 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

DUBAI: The coronavirus pandemic has created a challenging new reality for the ride hailing sector, according to the general manager of Careem in Saudi Arabia.

Hashim Larry said the pandemic triggered a switch by many drivers, known by the company as “captains,” into delivery service.

“Some continue to work on the delivery services even after the curfew ended after they saw a good return out of it” he said.

Saudis working in the delivery app space received financial support of up to SR3,000 ($800) per month in April and May.

“Corona has imposed a new reality on all of us, especially our sector, because our role was to take people outside their houses to wherever they wanted to go,” he said. “With COVID-19 our responsibility became to help people stay at home,” he said.

In order to meet that need to stay at home, Careem shifted focus from the core business of passenger transport to food and customer-to-customer delivery.

Although that shift has not compensated for the top line losses from the core business, Larry said focusing on these services “in the long term will pay back”.

Ensuring the safety of both drivers and customers was an additional challenge for Careem. The company set strict measures to limit the potential for the virus to be spread during a journey.

Among these is a new product called “Taxi Plus,” which consists of a fleet of cars supplied with a plastic barrier to separate drivers and riders.

The company is continuing to invest in its all-in-one platform, “Super App,” which was launched in June at a cost of $50 million.

Larry said that Careem’s initial strategy of opening offices across the Kingdom was important in its initial stages of growth, but now with adoption of more online solutions the direction will be more toward centralization. 

“Now we see a merit in centralization that will make the lives of our captains easier,” he said.

Uber completed the $3.1 billion acquisition of Careem in January.

Topics: Careem Coronavirus Hashim Larry

Related

Corporate News
Careem enters micro-mobility space by buying Cyacle

Latest updates

Saudi forces take command of CTF-150
Mali coup leaders vow transition leading to fresh elections
Saudi government agency receives top European award for quality
Arabsat signs deal with Airbus to build Badr-8
Biden formally nominated as Democratic candidate to challenge Trump

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.