Saudi forces take command of CTF-150

RIYADH: The Saudi Royal Navy has taken over the command of the Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150) from its French counterpart.

The Saudi navy is heading the force for the second time. It is a multination coalition naval task force established to monitor, inspect, and stop suspect shipping to pursue the war on terror. These activities are referred to as Maritime Security Operations.

It ensures the safety of maritime navigation. The command of the task force rotates among the different participating navies, with commands usually lasting between four and six months. The task force usually comprises 14 or 15 ships.

The CTF-150 has been engaged in anti-piracy operations in Somalia. It established the Maritime Security Patrol Area on Aug. 22, 2008, through a narrow corridor within the Gulf of Aden aimed at deterring attack and hijacking of ships seeking safe passage through the zone.

Its area of responsibility includes some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes covering the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman (but not inside the Arabian Gulf, which is the responsibility of CTF-152).