Saudi forces take command of CTF-150

The Saudi navy is heading the force for the second time. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 August 2020
SPA

  • The task force is a multination coalition naval task force established to monitor, inspect, and stop suspect shipping to pursue the war on terror
  • The command of the task force rotates among the different participating navies, with commands usually lasting between four and six months
RIYADH: The Saudi Royal Navy has taken over the command of the Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150) from its French counterpart.

The Saudi navy is heading the force for the second time. It is a multination coalition naval task force established to monitor, inspect, and stop suspect shipping to pursue the war on terror. These activities are referred to as Maritime Security Operations.

It ensures the safety of maritime navigation. The command of the task force rotates among the different participating navies, with commands usually lasting between four and six months. The task force usually comprises 14 or 15 ships.

The CTF-150 has been engaged in anti-piracy operations in Somalia. It established the Maritime Security Patrol Area on Aug. 22, 2008, through a narrow corridor within the Gulf of Aden aimed at deterring attack and hijacking of ships seeking safe passage through the zone.

Its area of responsibility includes some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes covering the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman (but not inside the Arabian Gulf, which is the responsibility of CTF-152).

Topics: Saudi Royal Navay France

Saudi government agency receives top European award for quality

Updated 19 August 2020
Arab News

Saudi government agency receives top European award for quality

  • The General Authority of Zakat and Tax was awarded for its commitment to the standards of the European Institutional Excellence Model
Updated 19 August 2020
Arab News

The General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT) has received a top European award for its commitment to the standards of the European Institutional Excellence Model.

The European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) awarded the authority the “Committed to Excellence 2 Star” award.

EFQM is a not-for-profit membership foundation in Brussels, established in 1989 to increase the competitiveness of the European economy.

GAZT Gov. Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi said the authority is making all efforts to ensure best management practices and to raise the professional competence of its employees.

He said GAZT is taking several measures to boost its institutional performance and provide citizens the necessary support to fulfill their zakat and tax obligations without any hassles.

The authority recently received two certificates from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for affirming the effectiveness of quality control systems and for dealing with complaints and increasing customer satisfaction.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

