OPEC+ meets to review compliance with oil cuts

Arabsat signs deal with Airbus to build Badr-8

The Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat) on Tuesday signed a contract with Airbus to build Badr-8, their new generation telecommunications satellite.

The satellite will be based on the-state-of-the-art Airbus Eurostar Neo electric orbit raising platform giving access to a wide range of launchers.

Khalid Balkheyour, president and CEO of Arabsat said: “We are delighted to sign this contract with our long-term partner Airbus.

It marks another milestone in our objectives to provide customers with premium satellite technology with the highest level of performance, and to expand reliability and service security.”

Jean-Marc Nasr, Head of Space Systems, said: “This important contract with our long-standing customer Arabsat has a special significance for Airbus Defence and Space. It is the first seventh-generation Arabsat satellite and the first Eurostar Neo satellite we are building for Arabsat after six previous Eurostar satellites.”

The satellite is scheduled for launch in 2023.