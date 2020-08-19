OPEC+ meets to review compliance with oil cuts

You are here

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud (R), chairing the virtual extraordinary meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (File/SPA)
2020-08-19
Reuters

  • OPEC+ is unlikely to change its output policy
  • The meeting would focus on compliance by countries such as Iraq, Nigeria and Kazakhstan
DUBAI/LONDON: OPEC oil producers and allies such as Russia, a grouping dubbed OPEC+, meets on Wednesday to review compliance with oil cuts meant to support oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.
OPEC+ is unlikely to change its output policy, which currently calls for reducing output by 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) versus a record high 9.7 million bpd up until this month, according to OPEC+ sources.
They said the meeting instead would focus on compliance by countries such as Iraq, Nigeria and Kazakhstan.
Compliance with the cuts was seen at 95% to 97% in July, according to OPEC+ sources and a draft report seen by Reuters on Monday.
That is high by OPEC standards. In July, top exporter Saudi Arabia was still pumping below its target and Iraq and Nigeria, while lagging the Gulf OPEC members on compliance, were pumping less than in previous months, according to a Reuters survey and other assessments.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz spoke to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday and stressed the importance of compliance by all participants, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.
Brent crude has been trading near a 5-month high above $45 a barrel and has more than doubled since hitting a 21-year low below $16 in April, helped in part by the OPEC+ deal.

Arabsat signs deal with Airbus to build Badr-8

SPA

  • The satellite will be based on the-state-of-the-art Airbus Eurostar Neo electric orbit raising platform giving access to a wide range of launchers
SPA

The Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat) on Tuesday signed a contract with Airbus to build Badr-8, their new generation telecommunications satellite.

The satellite will be based on the-state-of-the-art Airbus Eurostar Neo electric orbit raising platform giving access to a wide range of launchers.

Khalid Balkheyour, president and CEO of Arabsat said: “We are delighted to sign this contract with our long-term partner Airbus.

It marks another milestone in our objectives to provide customers with premium satellite technology with the highest level of performance, and to expand reliability and service security.”

Jean-Marc Nasr, Head of Space Systems, said: “This important contract with our long-standing customer Arabsat has a special significance for Airbus Defence and Space. It is the first seventh-generation Arabsat satellite and the first Eurostar Neo satellite we are building for Arabsat after six previous Eurostar satellites.”

The satellite is scheduled for launch in 2023.

