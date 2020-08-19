You are here

Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $2 trillion in market value

In this file photo the Apple logo is seen September 11, 2012 at the Yerba Buena Center for Arts in San Francisco, California.(AFP)
Updated 19 August 2020
AP

NEW YORK: Apple is the first U.S. company to boast a market value of $2 trillion, just two years after it became the first to reach $1 trillion.
Apple shares have gained nearly 60% this year as the company overcame the shutdown of factories in China that produce the iPhone and the closure of its retail sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The company's hugely loyal customer base trusts its products so much that they continued to buy iPhones and other devices online while stuck at home. Apple recently reported blowout earnings for the April-June quarter,
An upcoming four-for-one stock split that will make Apple’s shares more affordable to more investors also sparked a rally after it was announced three weeks ago.
Apple has been at the vanguard of a group of Big Tech companies that are increasingly taking over people’s lives — and the stock market. Just five companies — Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Google’s parent company — account for nearly 23% of the S&P 500’s entire value.
Saudi Aramco reached a market value of $2 trillion shortly after becoming a public company in December 2019. The Saudi energy producer's shares have fallen since amid a drop in oil prices and its market value is now about $1.82 trillion.

NMC targets three year recovery plan

Updated 20 August 2020
Reuters

  • Hospital operator set to enter administration in Abu Dhabi
DUBAI: NMC Healthcare plans to file for administration in Abu Dhabi, the UAE-based hospitals operator said on Wednesday, as it targets a three-year recovery plan involving a debt moratorium, debt restructuring and
asset sales.

Its London-listed holding company NMC Health Plc is already being run by administrators Alvarez & Marsal after going into administration in April following months of turmoil over its finances.

NMC Healthcare plans to file for administration with the Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) financial center, it said in a presentation on Wednesday.

Alvarez & Marsal will also be appointed as administrators of the UAE business, it said.

The administration process is similar to a Chapter 11 proceeding in the US and will allow NMC to seek a debt restructuring deal with dozens of lenders and sell assets to strengthen its balance sheet.

NMC’s implosion this year amid allegations of fraud and the disclosure of more than $4 billion in hidden debt has left some UAE and overseas lenders with heavy losses and prompted legal battles.

NMC Health is the largest private health care provider in the UAE, operating more than 200 facilities including hospitals.

As part of its restructuring plan, NMC and its lenders will have until Jan. 30, 2021, to deliver a binding reorganization plan or the process will move to core asset sales.

Negotiations will begin soon and a term sheet will be delivered to lenders by Oct. 31, NMC said.

NMC has agreed to terms with existing lenders to raise up to $300 million to fund the business.

NMC said significant cash has been extracted from the company, resulting in constrained liquidity and payment defaults to lenders and suppliers.

The presentation said based on initial assessments of its first-half 2019 accounts, the preliminary view is that net revenue and EBITDA were overstated by 24 percent and 178 percent, respectively. A full year audit was not completed by auditor EY.

The business had a strong start to the 2020 year, but the outbreak of the new coronavirus led to significant declines in revenue and EBITDA from March to May.

