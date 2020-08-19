US won’t seek death penalty against pair of Daesh militants

You are here

Alexanda Kotey (left) and El Shafee Elsheikh (right) were detained in Syria by the majority Kurdish US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. (File/Reuters)
WASHINGTON: The Justice Department has notified the British government that it will not pursue the death penalty against two Daesh militants suspected in the beheadings of Western hostages, removing a hurdle in the potential prosecution of the men in the United States.
The decision, revealed in a letter Wednesday from Attorney General William Barr to British Home Secretary Priti Patel, could allow Britain to began sharing evidence with federal prosecutors in the US for any potential case against El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey. An earlier British court ruling had effectively blocked the sharing of evidence without US assurances that the death penalty, which was abolished in the United Kingdom, was off the table.
“I know that the United Kingdom shares our determination that there should be a full investigation and a criminal prosecution of Kotey and Elsheikh,” Barr wrote in the letter. “These men are alleged to be members of the terrorist group the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (Daesh) and to have been involved in kidnappings, murders, and other violent crimes against the citizens of our two countries, as well as the citizens of other countries.”
The British men, captured two years ago by a Kurdish-led, US-backed militia, are accused of participation in a brutal Daesh group known for beheadings and barbaric treatment of American aid workers, journalists and other hostages in Syria.
The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter, which was first reported by Defense One.
US officials have not announced any charges against the men, but have spoken publicly about their desire to see members of the cell, known as “The Beatles” for their British accents, face justice. The men were transferred to US custody last October as Turkey invaded Syria to attack Kurds who have been battling Daesh alongside American forces.
Diane Foley, whose son, James, was killed six years ago Wednesday by a member of the “Beatles” cell, said in an interview that she was gratified by the Justice Department’s action, which Barr had said would be coming soon in a conversation with victims’ families this month.
“I feel that both countries ideally should work together to hold these men accountable and give them a fair trial,” Foley said. “If they are guilty, they need to be put away for the rest of their lives.”

Mauritius to scuttle oil-spill tanker, Japanese owner apologizes

Updated 19 August 2020
Reuters

Mauritius to scuttle oil-spill tanker, Japanese owner apologizes

  • The MV Wakashio struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island on July 25 and began spilling oil on Aug. 6
Updated 19 August 2020
Reuters

NAIROBI: Mauritius said on Wednesday it planned to scuttle the Japanese-owned bulk carrier that ran aground off its shores and spilled oil over pristine waters and fragile coral reefs.
Earlier on Wednesday Nagashiki Shipping, owner of the MV Wakashio, apologized for the incident. Two of the ship’s officers were arrested overnight on charges of endangering safe navigation.
The MV Wakashio struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island on July 25 and began spilling oil on Aug. 6, prompting the government to announce a state of environmental emergency.
The spill spread over a vast area of endangered corals, affecting fish and other marine life in what some scientists have called the country’s worst ecological disaster. Emergency crews removed most of the ship’s remaining oil before it split apart on Saturday.

******

READ MORE: Ship that oozed oil off Mauritius coast splits in two

Mauritius declares emergency as stranded ship spills fuel

******

Mauritius National Crisis Committee said on Wednesday it planned to scuttle the ship’s remains at sea at a yet to be determined date. It would do so in a way that would avoid further pollution or interfere with maritime routes, it said in a statement.
It had taken in recommendations from various groups on how and where to sink the ship to conform with advice of French experts present on the island, it said.
Environmental group Greenpeace said the action would lead to more pollution.
“Sinking this vessel would risk biodiversity and contaminate the ocean with large quantities of heavy metal toxins, threatening other areas as well, notably the French island of La Réunion,” Happy Khambule of Greenpeace Africa said in a statement.
Nagashiki Shipping said it would support the crew and their families.
“We sincerely apologize for causing a great deal of inconvenience to everyone involved, including everyone in Mauritius, due to this grounding accident and oil spill,” it said in a statement.
Scientists say the full impact of the spill is still unfolding but the damage could affect Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades. Removing the ship is likely to take months.

