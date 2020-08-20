You are here

NMC targets three year recovery plan

  Hospital operator set to enter administration in Abu Dhabi
DUBAI: NMC Healthcare plans to file for administration in Abu Dhabi, the UAE-based hospitals operator said on Wednesday, as it targets a three-year recovery plan involving a debt moratorium, debt restructuring and
asset sales.

Its London-listed holding company NMC Health Plc is already being run by administrators Alvarez & Marsal after going into administration in April following months of turmoil over its finances.

NMC Healthcare plans to file for administration with the Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) financial center, it said in a presentation on Wednesday.

Alvarez & Marsal will also be appointed as administrators of the UAE business, it said.

The administration process is similar to a Chapter 11 proceeding in the US and will allow NMC to seek a debt restructuring deal with dozens of lenders and sell assets to strengthen its balance sheet.

NMC’s implosion this year amid allegations of fraud and the disclosure of more than $4 billion in hidden debt has left some UAE and overseas lenders with heavy losses and prompted legal battles.

NMC Health is the largest private health care provider in the UAE, operating more than 200 facilities including hospitals.

As part of its restructuring plan, NMC and its lenders will have until Jan. 30, 2021, to deliver a binding reorganization plan or the process will move to core asset sales.

Negotiations will begin soon and a term sheet will be delivered to lenders by Oct. 31, NMC said.

NMC has agreed to terms with existing lenders to raise up to $300 million to fund the business.

NMC said significant cash has been extracted from the company, resulting in constrained liquidity and payment defaults to lenders and suppliers.

The presentation said based on initial assessments of its first-half 2019 accounts, the preliminary view is that net revenue and EBITDA were overstated by 24 percent and 178 percent, respectively. A full year audit was not completed by auditor EY.

The business had a strong start to the 2020 year, but the outbreak of the new coronavirus led to significant declines in revenue and EBITDA from March to May.

Stored crude, condensate could be shipped from shut Libyan ports

Stored crude, condensate could be shipped from shut Libyan ports

  Libya has the largest oil reserves in Africa
RAS LANUF, Libya: A limited reopening of Libyan oil terminals could allow the export of some crude oil and condensate stored at Es Sider, Brega, Zueitina and Hariga, but leaves a months-long blockade of the ports in place, oil engineers say.

East Libyan authorities said on Wednesday they would permit exports of the stored products in an effort to ease an electricity supply crisis that has resulted in increasingly lengthy power cuts.

The ports have been blockaded since January by eastern Libyan factions as part a wider conflict, leading to the loss of most of Libya’s oil production and billions of dollars in income.

A build-up of gas by-products at the terminals and a drop in local refining has led to shortages of fuel for local power generation.

The possible export of condensate and crude stored at Brega and Zueitina ports would allow some oil and gas production by Sirte Oil Co. to supply power stations, a local engineer said. Several petrochemical products would also be exported, he said.

Ongoing diplomatic pressure and appeals from the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in the capital Tripoli over lost revenue and damage to idled facilities has failed to lift the oil blockade.

NOC, which handles all exports, is yet to comment on the move. It has also previously warned of a risk of accidents or attacks at the ports amid military mobilization in the area.

Officials at Ras Lanuf told Reuters this week that products including highly flammable ethylene were safely stored, even though many workers have left the port due to the blockade and restrictions to counter the new coronavirus disease.

It was not immediately clear how much crude and condensate is stored at the ports. The NOC has struggled to maintain infrastructure in the area during years of fighting and past blockades.

Es Sider has 19 tanks with a storage capacity of 6.2 million barrels of oil, and Waha Oil Co. has been working to repair previously damaged tanks and expand storage capacity, an official from the company said.

