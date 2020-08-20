You are here

Virus closes door on 100k Bangladeshi migrants

The abandoned streets of Dhaka after the lockdown and curfew for the prevention of the Coronavirus pandemic. (Shutterstock)
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Mostak Ahmed had his bags packed and was ready to fly to Saudi Arabia in February this year after securing work in the Kingdom.

But six months on, the resident of Bangladesh’s Munshiganj district told Arab News on Wednesday that instead he is struggling to pay off money that he borrowed to finance his move.

“I borrowed $4,000 from a local organization at high interest and was set to fly to Saudi Arabia to work as a cleaner. But now I am repaying the loan instalments without earning a penny.

“I have had to borrow money from relatives. I don’t know how long I can survive like this,” Ahmed said.

He said the coronavirus pandemic has not only “crushed his dreams” of a better future abroad, but also left him without work at home.

Ahmed is among almost 100,000 aspiring Bangladeshi migrant workers stuck in limbo and facing an uncertain future due to the outbreak and travel bans imposed by most countries.

Bangladesh is one of the main labor sources for the Gulf and the Middle East, while more than 10 million workers are employed across the world.  

According to the Bangladesh Manpower Employment and Training Authority, the country sent more than 180,000 migrant workers to several countries between January and March this year, including 130,000 to Saudi Arabia — the destination of choice for Bangladeshi migrant workers.  

Many aspiring migrants said they had either sold their properties or borrowed money, hoping to repay the loan when they began working overseas. 

Abdul Hannan, a resident of the Noakhali district, said he sold the last piece of his ancestral land for $5,000 to secure work in the UAE. 

“My flight was supposed to be in the first week of April. But now everything is uncertain as my employer asked me to stay at home for few more weeks because the business is not going well,” Hannan told Arab News, adding that he is unsure what will happen “if ultimately I can’t fly to the UAE.”

He is not alone.

Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, secretary-general of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies, said more than 85,000 aspiring migrants are in a similar situation. 

“Most of these workers are facing severe hardship after arranging money to travel overseas. They can’t wait for an indefinite period shouldering a huge debt,” Noman told Arab News. 

He added that the best solution will be to refund workers to help ease their financial stress.

“These workers should be repaid the money if they can’t fly soon. But our members can’t do so as they have already spent the money. We have urged the government to provide soft loans for industry operators,” he said. 

The Bangladesh government said it is maintaining contact with host countries so aspiring migrants can begin work as soon as the pandemic is under control. 

Jahangir Alam, joint secretary of the Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, told Arab News the response has been “positive.” 

“We are receiving positive responses from the UAE and Qatar regarding our migrants. We hope to receive a good response from Saudi Arabia as soon as they overcome the pandemic situation,” he added. 

Shariful Hasan, head of Bangladeshi NGO BRAC’s migration program, suggested the government take extraordinary measures to ease the plight of migrants.

“Those who have already paid money to join a job overseas should take priority as soon as the situation returns to normal,” he said. 

Bangladesh’s economy has taken a battering since the start of the pandemic with a fall in remittances, the second-largest source of revenue worth more than $18 billion last year.

Topics: Bangladesh migrants Coronavirus

Saudis get a taste of traditional Indonesian medicine

JAKARTA: Indonesia is looking to make inroads into Saudi Arabia’s herbal drug market following its first export of jamu, a traditional medicine, to the Kingdom last week, officials told Arab News.

Sido Muncul, a publicly listed herbal producer, shipped a container of jamu — a slow-brewed herbal tonic containing turmeric and other herbs — to the Kingdom on Aug. 10.

The shipment is worth nearly $100,000, according to company CEO Irwan Hidayat.

Jamu is the go-to drink for Indonesians, who value it for its medicinal properties.

Hidayat said that the company has previously shipped tolak angin — an over-the-counter tonic comprising ginger, clove, fennel fruit, mint and honey — to Indonesian stores in the Kingdom.

“But this shipment marked our first official export as our product has been approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, and the product labeling is written in Arabic. It will be distributed by our local importer partner and sold by major retailers,” he said.

The term “tolak angin” is used by Indonesians to describe how they feel when suffering from flu.

Hidayat said Sido Muncul is looking to secure a distribution license for a more significant market share in the Kingdom.

“We are planning to submit more of our products for registration to the Saudi FDA. It would be good for us if we can get the SFDA’s license for distribution as it will increase our chances of securing the local consumers’ trust,” he said.

While the main consumer target will be Indonesians living in the Kingdom, tolak angin is already a favorite among Saudis, according to its distributor.

Kasan Muhri, trade ministry director-general for national export development, told Arab News that Saudi Arabia is a “captive market” for Indonesian jamu products given the potential number of Indonesians living in the country and visiting for Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage.

Indonesia has the world’s largest annual Hajj quota, with 221,000 pilgrims with nearly 1 million Indonesians visiting the Kingdom every year to perform Umrah.

“We also aim for Filipinos and other Southeast Asians, who have similar consumer behavior to Indonesians and are no strangers to herbal medicine,” Muhri said.

Sido Muncul’s first export of jamu is based on a trade deal forged with Mizanain Marketing and Trading, a Saudi Arabian distributor, during the 2019 Trade Expo Indonesia held outside Jakarta in October last year.

Muhri said the ministry is optimistic the exports will spur Indonesia’s biopharmaceutical and food sectors’ efforts to penetrate the global market, despite restrictions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Muhri, this is also a notable move for Indonesia’s trade to Saudi Arabia since the biopharmaceutical and food and beverage sectors are exempted from the Kingdom’s recent tariff increase on 500 varities of products.

Data from Statistics Indonesia showed that exports of biopharmaceutical products increased to $4.2 million or 32.8 percent year-on-year in the first half of this year — a favorable outcome despite the decline in purchasing power globally.

Topics: Indonesian medicine Saudis Jamu herbal medicine

