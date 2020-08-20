You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi oil minister salutes the ‘three Cs' of oil stability — cuts, compliance, compensation

Saudi oil minister salutes the ‘three Cs' of oil stability — cuts, compliance, compensation

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/msbmb

Updated 15 sec ago
Frank Kane

Saudi oil minister salutes the ‘three Cs' of oil stability — cuts, compliance, compensation

  • OPEC+ oil producers had achieved “unprecedented” levels of compliance with the historic cuts in April
Updated 15 sec ago
Frank Kane

 DUBAI: Global oil markets are “on the path to rebalancing” as OPEC+, the alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, sticks by its tough new regime to limit crude production, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said on Wednesday.

The minister said the improved outlook was due to increased demand as pandemic-hit economies re-open, but also because of what he called “the three Cs — cuts, compliance and compensation.”

“The world now recognizes that OPEC+ has been instrumental in bringing stability to oil markets, the energy industry and the global economy,” he said at the monthly virtual meeting of energy ministers to monitor world oil markets. Some energy experts have predicted oil demand will be at 97 per cent of pre-pandemic levels this year.

OPEC+ oil producers had achieved “unprecedented” levels of compliance with the historic cuts in April, with average compliance reaching 97 per cent and some members — notably Iraq and Nigeria — hitting record levels.

Both countries have also agreed to compensate OPEC+ for past over-production to help eliminate the oil surplus, but Prince Abdul Aziz hinted that the compensation deal would be phased out as markets approached rebalance.

“We should endeavor to put this temporary compensation regime behind us, by clearing all the past over-production by end of September,” he said.

The meeting closed with the level of cuts, 7.7 million barrels per day, unchanged. In private session, delegatesstressed the need to comply 100 per cent with agreed cuts.

Prince Abdul Aziz said there were encouraging signs of rebalancing between oil supply and demand in the draw-down of global oil inventories, the reduction in “floating storage” in tankers, and a recovery in demand for gasoline and diesel in many countries, including Saudi Arabia.

He warned, however, that “the jury is still out” on how fast and uniform the global economic recovery would be because of the ongoing threat from COVID-19.

Oil prices took some heart from the OPEC+ gathering. Brent crude, the global benchmark, traded at $45.95, more than 2 per cent up.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oil

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi energy minister sees potential extension to oil cuts until end of 2022
Special
Business & Economy
Work together to overcome global crisis, says Saudi energy minister

NMC targets three year recovery plan

Updated 20 August 2020
Reuters

NMC targets three year recovery plan

  • Hospital operator set to enter administration in Abu Dhabi
Updated 20 August 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: NMC Healthcare plans to file for administration in Abu Dhabi, the UAE-based hospitals operator said on Wednesday, as it targets a three-year recovery plan involving a debt moratorium, debt restructuring and
asset sales.

Its London-listed holding company NMC Health Plc is already being run by administrators Alvarez & Marsal after going into administration in April following months of turmoil over its finances.

NMC Healthcare plans to file for administration with the Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) financial center, it said in a presentation on Wednesday.

Alvarez & Marsal will also be appointed as administrators of the UAE business, it said.

The administration process is similar to a Chapter 11 proceeding in the US and will allow NMC to seek a debt restructuring deal with dozens of lenders and sell assets to strengthen its balance sheet.

NMC’s implosion this year amid allegations of fraud and the disclosure of more than $4 billion in hidden debt has left some UAE and overseas lenders with heavy losses and prompted legal battles.

NMC Health is the largest private health care provider in the UAE, operating more than 200 facilities including hospitals.

As part of its restructuring plan, NMC and its lenders will have until Jan. 30, 2021, to deliver a binding reorganization plan or the process will move to core asset sales.

Negotiations will begin soon and a term sheet will be delivered to lenders by Oct. 31, NMC said.

NMC has agreed to terms with existing lenders to raise up to $300 million to fund the business.

NMC said significant cash has been extracted from the company, resulting in constrained liquidity and payment defaults to lenders and suppliers.

The presentation said based on initial assessments of its first-half 2019 accounts, the preliminary view is that net revenue and EBITDA were overstated by 24 percent and 178 percent, respectively. A full year audit was not completed by auditor EY.

The business had a strong start to the 2020 year, but the outbreak of the new coronavirus led to significant declines in revenue and EBITDA from March to May.

Topics: NMC Abu Dhabi

Related

Business & Economy
NMC founder alleges fraud, forgery ‘on a grand scale’
Business & Economy
Troubled NMC Health cancels London share listing

Latest updates

Saudi oil minister salutes the ‘three Cs' of oil stability — cuts, compliance, compensation
Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas it risks war
What We Are Reading Today: The Rise of Statistical Thinking, 1820–1900 by Theodore M. Porter
Virus closes door on 100k Bangladeshi migrants
Saudis get a taste of traditional Indonesian medicine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.