DiplomaticQuarter: Indonesians in Saudi Arabia mark 75th Independence Day

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Indonesians in Saudi Arabia mark 75th Independence Day

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Indonesians in Saudi Arabia celebrated their country’s 75th Independence Day with a curtailed ceremony held in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.
The occasion was led by Indonesian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Agus Maftuh Abegebriel with only a limited number of mask-wearing staff in attendance at the Indonesian Embassy due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) precautionary measures.
Indonesia’s Independence Day is marked by an annual flag-hoisting ceremony on Aug. 17 to symbolize the end of colonialism and the establishment of the southeast Asian islands state as an independent country.
The event is normally attended by Indonesian and Saudi government officials, representatives of the diplomatic community, Indonesians living in the Kingdom, and Saudi nationals but this year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a select gathering of embassy staff took place.
Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country, proclaimed its independence on Aug. 17, 1945, after being occupied for more than 350 years by foreign powers. The proclamation was announced by the nation’s two founding fathers, Sukarno and Mohammad Hatta, who later became Indonesia’s first president and vice president, respectively.
In a statement, the embassy told Arab News that King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had sent a message of congratulation to Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the occasion of Independence Day.
“Bilateral relations between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia have been going on for more than 70 years and the two countries have enjoyed an excellent relationship, especially in the last few years that were marked by the historic visit of King Salman to Indonesia in March 2017 and the visit of President Joko Widodo to Saudi Arabia three times over the past five years,” the statement said.

Fahad Al-Jubeir, mayor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province

Updated 53 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Fahad Al-Jubeir, mayor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province

Updated 53 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Fahad Al-Jubeir has been mayor of the Eastern Province since 2013.

He previously served as mayor of Al-Ahsa governorate from 2004 until 2013.

Al-Jubeir also worked as the general director of operation and maintenance at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, and as the director of Al-Muaykaliyah Commercial Project in Riyadh. He was also a project manager at the Riyadh municipality.

He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from King Saud University, Riyadh, and a diploma in advanced project management from the University of Arizona, US.

Al-Jubeir recently said the municipal sector plays a pivotal role in the Kingdom and is one of its most important service sectors, providing essential services to citizens and expatriates.

He said the government supports the sector to improve its performance, particularly on essential projects.

Al-Jubeir is a member of organizations and societies including the Saudi Council of Engineers and the American Society of Civil Engineers. He is a board member of the Eastern Province Development Commission and the General Entertainment Authority.

He is also chairman of the Gulf Road and Transport Engineering Society and an accredited arbitrator.

Al-Jubeir has completed many management and quality assurance courses, including project preparation and management, and project assessment and quality management, which he completed at the US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle.

