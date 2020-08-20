You are here

  • Home
  • Greek PM denies refugee pushback claims

Greek PM denies refugee pushback claims

The New York Times on August 14 said Greece was “abandoning” migrants at sea for the Turkish coast guard to rescue. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vw85g

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Greek PM denies refugee pushback claims

  • Based on its research, the Times said more than 1,000 asylum seekers had been “dropped at sea” since March
  • Rights groups including the UN refugee agency have repeatedly called on Greece to investigate pushback claims
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has denied renewed claims of illegal pushbacks of asylum-seekers at sea and accused Turkey of peddling “misinformation” about his country’s “tough but fair” border management.
“If there’s any incident that needs to be explored, if there’s any exaggeration at any given point, I’m going to be the first to look into it,” Mitsotakis told CNN late Wednesday.
“Greece is a country that respects the rule of law, we’ve granted asylum to tens of thousands of people,” the PM said.
The New York Times on August 14 said Greece was “abandoning” migrants at sea for the Turkish coast guard to rescue.
It said it had interviewed survivors from five such episodes, and cited additional evidence from independent watchdogs, two academic researchers and the Turkish coast guard.
Based on its research, the Times said more than 1,000 asylum seekers had been “dropped at sea” since March.
Mitsotakis said the reports “essentially originate from Turkey.”
“Some of these reporters who do these types of exploratory journalism should be more careful in checking their sources,” he said.
“These types of reports are also an insult to our coast guard (which) has saved literally tens of thousands of refugees and migrants at sea, and our islands have always provided shelter to those in greater need,” Mitsotakis said.
Rights groups including the UN refugee agency have repeatedly called on Greece to investigate pushback claims.
Athens has repeatedly denied it is illegally sending back asylum seekers.

Topics: Greece refugees

Related

World
Greece thanks France for pledge to boost forces in east Med
Middle-East
Egyptian Parliament approves maritime agreement with Greece

Kremlin critic Navalny hospitalized with poisoning

Updated 20 August 2020
AP

Kremlin critic Navalny hospitalized with poisoning

  • Navalny was flying from Siberia to Moscow and his plane made an emergency landing after he fell ill
Updated 20 August 2020
AP

MOSCOW: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned and hospitalized on Thursday morning, his spokeswoman said.
The 44-year-old foe of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin felt unwell on a flight back to Moscow from Tomsk, a city in Siberia, Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter.
“The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. Alexei has a toxic poisoning,” Yarmysh tweeted.
Navalny is unconscious and was placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. According to Yarmysh, he must have consumed something from the tea he drank this morning.
“Doctors are saying the toxin was absorbed quicker with hot liquid,” she said, adding that Navalny’s team called police to the hospital.
The politician is in grave condition, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported, citing the chief doctor at the hospital.
Last year, Navalny was rushed to a hospital from prison where he was serving a sentence following an administrative arrest, with what his team said was suspected poisoning. Doctors then said he had a severe allergic attack and discharged him back to prison the following day.

Topics: Kremlin Russia

Related

World
Russian energy minister diagnosed with coronavirus
Middle-East
Blast hits Turkish-Russian joint patrol in Syria’s Idlib

Latest updates

Greek PM denies refugee pushback claims
Jordan needs to take measures to decrease local coronavirus cases: PM
Iran unveils locally made ballistic and cruise missiles amid US tensions
Gulnaz Mahboob on the healing power of calligraphy
Water already dwindling, Egypt’s farmers fear impact of dam

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.