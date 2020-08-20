Greek PM denies refugee pushback claims

ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has denied renewed claims of illegal pushbacks of asylum-seekers at sea and accused Turkey of peddling “misinformation” about his country’s “tough but fair” border management.

“If there’s any incident that needs to be explored, if there’s any exaggeration at any given point, I’m going to be the first to look into it,” Mitsotakis told CNN late Wednesday.

“Greece is a country that respects the rule of law, we’ve granted asylum to tens of thousands of people,” the PM said.

The New York Times on August 14 said Greece was “abandoning” migrants at sea for the Turkish coast guard to rescue.

It said it had interviewed survivors from five such episodes, and cited additional evidence from independent watchdogs, two academic researchers and the Turkish coast guard.

Based on its research, the Times said more than 1,000 asylum seekers had been “dropped at sea” since March.

Mitsotakis said the reports “essentially originate from Turkey.”

“Some of these reporters who do these types of exploratory journalism should be more careful in checking their sources,” he said.

“These types of reports are also an insult to our coast guard (which) has saved literally tens of thousands of refugees and migrants at sea, and our islands have always provided shelter to those in greater need,” Mitsotakis said.

Rights groups including the UN refugee agency have repeatedly called on Greece to investigate pushback claims.

Athens has repeatedly denied it is illegally sending back asylum seekers.