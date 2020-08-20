You are here

  • Home
  • Al Ittihad’s draw with Al Faisaly leaves SPL relegation questions unanswered

Al Ittihad’s draw with Al Faisaly leaves SPL relegation questions unanswered

Struggling giants are only one point ahead of the bottom three clubs. (FILE/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p88pm

Updated 13 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Al Ittihad’s draw with Al Faisaly leaves SPL relegation questions unanswered

  • Struggling giants are only one point ahead of the bottom three clubs
  • The battle to avoid relegation at the bottom of the Saudi Professional League is heating up
Updated 13 sec ago
Ali Khaled

DUBAI:The battle to avoid relegation at the bottom of the Saudi Professional League (SPL) is heating up after the start of the 26th round of the campaign left five clubs separated by only four points while Al Adalah, who did not play, remain rooted at the bottom a further four points adrift.

Since the resumption of domestic football in the Kingdom after the enforced break due to the coronavirus crisis, one of the SPL’s most fascinating sub-plots has been whether struggling giants Al Ittihad will continue to spiral into the relegation zone. A point yesterday after a 1-1 draw away to Al Faisaly will hardly have eased the tension significantly, as they remain 12th in the 16-team league but only one point ahead of Al Fateh in the last relegation spot. Al Ittihad are now also on the same number of points, 27, as Al Hazem, who are occupying the relegation playoff spot.

Having lost their first two matches after the SPL’s restart to Abha Club and Al Ahli, Al Ittihad seemed to have arrested the slide with a 1-0 win against Al Ettifaq last week, but last night’s draw will have brought all the old anxieties back.

It was Al Faisaly, riding high in fourth position, who took the lead just before half time thanks to Youssef El Jebel’s penalty, with the Jeddah club striking back on 66 minutes through Hamdan Al Shamrani.

The result leaves Al Faisaly only one point behind Al Ahli in third and final AFC Champions League position. While Al Ahli now have a game in hand, it happens to be tonight’s clash with leaders Al Hilal, who seem determined to wrap up the league title as quickly as possible. Hope remains for Al Faislay.

Al Ittihad, for their part, will now be looking nervously towards Monday night’s relegation clash with Al Fayha, who are currently only a point better off in 11th place, but who crucially have a seemingly winnable game tonight against second from bottom Damac.

In the other matches played last night, Al Fateh drew 1-1 with Al Ettifaq at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium, while Al Hazem gave themselves a great chance of beating the drop with a priceless 2-0 win at Abha.

In the day’s final match Al Raed overturned a one-goal first-half deficit to beat Al Shabab 2-1 at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium to leapfrog Al Wehda into fifth position.

The conclusion of round 26 will tonight see bottom of the league Al Adalah welcome Al Wehda, Al Fayha’s home match with Damac and reigning champions Al Nassr’s trip to Al Taawoun.

But all eyes will once again be on Al Hilal as they take on third-placed Al Ahli in Jeddah in the knowledge that two more wins out of five should seem them confirm a record 16th Saudi league championship. It seems like it’s only a matter of time for Riyadh's finest.

Topics: eSaudi Professional League Saudi Arabia football sport

Related

Sport
Mind games begin ahead of the return to Saudi football as Hilal boss Lucescu challenges Nassr coach
Sport
Arab nations cannot afford to ignore the rise of women’s football

Bucks, Lakers stunned in playoff openers

Updated 20 August 2020
AP

Bucks, Lakers stunned in playoff openers

  • These NBA playoffs already promised to be the most challenging yet
Updated 20 August 2020
AP

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.: First it was Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, unable to call upon what was one of the best defenses in the league.

Then came LeBron James and the Lakers, clanging 3-pointers off the rim to provide a steady sound in a mostly empty gym.

These NBA playoffs already promised to be the most challenging yet. They got a little tougher Tuesday for the NBA’s top teams.

Milwaukee and Los Angeles lost their playoff openers, the first time both conference No. 1 seeds have been beaten by the No. 8s to start their postseasons since 2003.

So good for most of the season, the top seeds are having trouble in the bubble.

There’s no home court advantage to lose in this postseason at Walt Disney World, making it easier not to panic in what would normally be a tougher predicament.

“No frustration because the game is the game and we came in with a mindset to win. We didn’t take care of business, but we’ve got another opportunity on Thursday to even the series and that’s my only mindset,”
James said.

The Lakers knew they were in against a tougher-than-usual No. 8 seed in the Portland Trail Blazers, who came back from the coronavirus-caused suspension of the season healthy and then played their way into the postseason by winning a play-in series.

Milwaukee’s problem was on the other end. The Bucks surrendered three 30-point quarters — and 29 in its best period — to the short-handed Orlando Magic in a 122-110 loss. That was an especially poor performance from a team that led the league in a number of defensive categories and held opponents to a league-low 41.4 shooting percentage. Orlando made 49.4 percent.

“They played good. You’ve got to give that to Orlando and we’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing and hopefully things in Game 2 can switch around,” Antetokounmpo said. “But just keep playing hard, keep playing together. That’s all you can do.”

Neither team can blame its MVP candidate. Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists. James had 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists, the first 20-15-15 game in NBA playoff history.

But neither team has looked particularly sharp in Orlando. They had arrived at the restart well ahead of their competitors for the No. 1 seeds and were focused more on staying healthy than getting wins in the eight seeding games leading into the playoffs.

They couldn’t turn things around when things became serious and by the time the day was done it was the first time both No. 1s lost since Orlando knocked off Detroit in the East and Phoenix beat San Antonio out West in 2003.

Topics: Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA Los Angeles Lakers

Related

Sport
Bucks, Lakers lead way into unprecedented NBA playoffs
Sport
Davis master class as Lakers sink Jazz to clinch top spot

Latest updates

Emirates to serve all ‘network destinations’ by summer 2021
Al Ittihad’s draw with Al Faisaly leaves SPL relegation questions unanswered
Britney Spears conservatorship to continue unchanged until 2021
Russia says US statements on fresh imposition of Iran sanctions are absurd
Egypt to soon allow worshipers at Friday prayers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.