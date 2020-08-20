Google services down for users around the world

You are here

Frustrated customers in countries including Australia, Japan, France and the United States complained online of the outage. (Shutterstock)
AFP

  • Google said they are investigating the situation
SAN FRANCISCO: Popular Google services including Gmail and Drive were down for many users around the world on Thursday, with the US technology giant telling affected people they were “aware of a service disruption.”
Frustrated customers in countries including Australia, Japan, France and the United States complained online of the outage and tracking website DownDetector reported Google services were down in every continent.
“Anyone else having issues with @gmail in Australia?” one person tweeted.
Another Twitter user, in Brooklyn, New York, wrote: “Nearly 16 years in and this is the first time I can remember Gmail being completely down.”
Google’s @Gmail Twitter feed replied to the posts with: “Thanks for reporting. We are aware of a service disruption at the moment.”
The message contained a link to a Gmail service details page that told users “we are continuing to investigate this issue,” and to check back later.
As well as English, the Gmail Twitter feed replied to people in French, Japanese, Portuguese and German.
Responding to an AFP enquiry, Google said to refer to the G Suite Dashboard for status updates.

TikTok signs music deal with UnitedMasters

  • TikTok — which is not available in China — has sought to distance itself from its Chinese owners
Updated 17 August 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: TikTok is partnering with US music distribution company UnitedMasters, a deal that will allow creators on the Chinese video sharing app to directly distribute their music to streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Meanwhile, China on Monday slammed Washington for using “digital gunboat diplomacy” after President Donald Trump ordered TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to sell its interest in the Musical.ly app it bought and merged with TikTok.

As tensions soar between the world’s two biggest economies, Trump has claimed TikTok could be used by China to track the locations of federal employees, build dossiers on people for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.

The order issued late Friday builds on sweeping restrictions issued last week by Trump that TikTok and WeChat end all operations in the US.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday said “freedom and security are merely excuses for some US politicians to pursue digital gunboat diplomacy” — referring to vessels used by Western imperial powers during the nineteenth century, which China considers a deeply humiliating period in its history.

TikTok — which is not available in China — has sought to distance itself from its Chinese owners.

Zhao said TikTok had done everything required by the US, including hiring only Americans as its top executives, hosting its servers in the US and making public its source code.

But the app has been “unable to escape the robbery through trickery undertaken by some people in the US based on bandit logic and political self-interest,” Zhao said at a regular press conference.

ByteDance bought karaoke video app Musical.y from a Chinese rival about three years ago in a deal valued at nearly a billion dollars. It was incorporated into TikTok, which became a global sensation — particularly among younger users. The order, set to take effect in 90 days, retroactively prohibits the acquisition and bars ByteDance from having any interest in Musical.ly.

Trump ordered that any sale of interest in Musical.ly in the US had to be signed off on by the Committee on Foreign Investment, which is to be given access to ByteDance books.

TikTok appointed former Disney executive Kevin Mayer, an American, as its new chief executive in May, and also withdrew from Hong Kong shortly after China imposed a controversial new security law on the city.

