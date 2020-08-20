You are here

Jordanian minister criticized for son's wedding during coronavirus ban on gatherings

Local reports said Bassam Talhouni has held a wedding reception for his son at a restaurant in Amman. (Shutterstock)
CAIRO: The Jordanian Minister of Justice has hit back after social media users criticized him for holding a wedding reception for his son amid strict coronavirus measures. 

Local reports said Bassam Talhouni has held a wedding reception for his son at a restaurant in Amman, prompting angry Jordanians to take to social media and react to what they considered a violation of public safety regulations. 

“It is very unfortunate and painful the extent of slander and privacy violation that affected me and my family in recent days, all based on mere lies...” Talhouni wrote on his Facebook page. 

“All that’s been done was a dinner invitation for a limited number of close family and friends, and I did not invite any of my fellow ministers. 

“We expressed our happiness for our son in a family dinner at a restaurant while maintain the safety measures and within the permitted operating capacity of the restaurant,” he added.

Users said the wedding ceremony was attended by a large number of guests, which led to overcrowding inside the restaurant. 

Jordan has imposed a ban on gatherings of 20 people and more after COVID-19 cases began increasing again this month.

Topics: Jordan wedding

US pressures UK on Iran sanctions at the UN

Updated 2 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

US pressures UK on Iran sanctions at the UN

  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to trigger “snapback” mechanism at Security Council
Updated 2 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The US is putting pressure on the UK over the reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran, following London’s abstention on a crucial Security Council vote last week.

The UK, France and Germany — the so-called “European 3” — all elected to abstain from a proposal by the US to bring back sanctions on Iran previously eased as part of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), commonly known as the “Iran Nuclear Deal” brokered by former US President Barack Obama.

The JCPoA includes the option for a 2007 UN arms embargo on Tehran to expire in October 2020, which Washington believes should remain in place, citing Iran’s failure to comply with terms agreed on its production of enriched uranium. Its arguments failed to convince the UN Security Council last week.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

The US, through its Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is now attempting a “snapback” of sanctions eased under the JCPoA on Iran. However, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPoA in 2018, calling it the “worst deal ever”. Iran and the EU argue that having left the agreement, Washington is no longer in a position to invoke such a mechanism. 

The US claims that as it was listed in the resolution confirming the JCPoA in 2015, it still has the power to invoke the “snapback”. There are also suggestions that, unlike the arms embargo, the JCPoA is not legally binding.

The UK’s impassivity has since garnered an angry response from Washington. Kelly Craft, the US ambassador to the UN, told the Times Newspaper: “The central question is whether or not Britain supports allowing the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell weapons. Our administration has repeatedly stated that the US will never allow this to happen.”

Relations between the US and Iran have deteriorated since the election of Trump in 2016. Having withdrawn from the JCPoA in 2018, in January Washington ordered the assassination of the Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike at Baghdad Airport in Iraq, in the aftermath of an attack on the US embassy in the Iraqi capital.

Last night, Trump pledged that Iran would “never” come into possession of or develop a nuclear weapon at a press conference at the White House.

A UK government spokesman said: “We share the US concern about Iranian proliferation and the impact this has on regional security.

“We have been clear that expiry of the Iran arms embargo would have serious negative implications for regional security and stability,” the spokesman said, adding: “The (arms embargo) resolution did not represent a basis for achieving consensus.”

Topics: Iran UK US iran sanctions

