You are here

  • Home
  • PIF unit buys 10 helicopters from Airbus in tourism push

PIF unit buys 10 helicopters from Airbus in tourism push

THC has agreed to buy 10 H125 helicopters from Airbus as it broadens its tourism offering. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z3qsn

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

PIF unit buys 10 helicopters from Airbus in tourism push

  • THC CEO Arnaud Martinez: THC has taken a massive step in expanding its fleet and implementing its ambitious operational plan
  • Arnaud Martinez: We are proud to be contributing to the advancement of Saudi Arabia’s tourism and aviation industries through our innovative air transport services
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A company owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has agreed to buy 10 H125 helicopters from Airbus as it broadens its tourism offering.
It is part of a plan by the Riyadh-based commercial operator The Helicopter Company (THC) to boost its fleet and roll out new services across the Kingdom “related to scenic tourism and aerial work such as filming, banner towing, and surveying.”
“THC has taken a massive step in expanding its fleet and implementing its ambitious operational plan,” said THC CEO Arnaud Martinez. “We are proud to be contributing to the advancement of Saudi Arabia’s tourism and aviation industries through our innovative air transport services that guarantee passengers a one-of-a-kind experience to relish the beauty of the Kingdom from above.”
Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in developing its tourism sector and last year started to issue tourism visas on arrival for the first time.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) The Helicopter Company (THC)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Public Investment Fund launches Kingdom’s first commercial helicopter operator 
Special
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF trades its way to profits on stock market resilience

Emirates to serve all ‘network destinations’ by summer 2021

Updated 20 August 2020
AFP

Emirates to serve all ‘network destinations’ by summer 2021

  • Emirates halted operations in late March
  • COO said the airline will serve 143 destinations by summer next year
Updated 20 August 2020
AFP

DUBAI: Dubai-based airline Emirates expects to resume flights to all “network destinations” by summer 2021, its chief operating officer said Thursday, after the coronavirus pandemic halted most global air travel.
The Middle East’s largest carrier, which has a fleet of 270 wide-bodied aircraft, halted operations in late March.
Shortly afterwards, it resumed limited passenger flights focused on repatriations and has since been gradually expanding its network after Dubai eased travel restrictions to revive its tourism industry.
“I think we can easily say by summer 2021, we’ll be serving 100 percent of our network destinations,” Adel Al-Redha told CNBC.
Redha said the airline will serve 143 destinations by summer next year, down from 157 before the crisis.
“Obviously the... frequency of flights per day will depend on the demand and some of the restrictions that will need to unwind from some airports and some countries.”
According to the Emirates website, the airline currently serves 70 destinations.
“If I compare our performance now with a month ago, we have almost doubled the number of passengers we have been carrying onboard our aircraft,” Redha said.
Emirates president Tim Clark has previously said that it could take up to four years for operations to return to “some degree of normality” and the airline could lay off up to 15 percent of its staff.
The airline has announced several rounds of layoffs, without disclosing numbers.
Before the virus hit, Emirates employed some 60,000 staff, including 4,300 pilots and nearly 22,000 cabin crew, according to its annual report.
Tourism has long been the economic mainstay of Dubai, which welcomed more than 16 million visitors last year. Before the pandemic crippled global travel, the aim was to reach 20 million this year.

Latest updates

Arab coalition shoots down drone fired from Yemen toward Saudi Arabia
Belgium shocked by Nazi-salute police brutality footage
Facebook boots QAnon groups for ties to violence
Man jailed for smuggling migrants into UK days after death of Sudanese teenager
Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 recoveries cross 275,000 mark

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.