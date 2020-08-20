PIF unit buys 10 helicopters from Airbus in tourism push

LONDON: A company owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has agreed to buy 10 H125 helicopters from Airbus as it broadens its tourism offering.
It is part of a plan by the Riyadh-based commercial operator The Helicopter Company (THC) to boost its fleet and roll out new services across the Kingdom “related to scenic tourism and aerial work such as filming, banner towing, and surveying.”
“THC has taken a massive step in expanding its fleet and implementing its ambitious operational plan,” said THC CEO Arnaud Martinez. “We are proud to be contributing to the advancement of Saudi Arabia’s tourism and aviation industries through our innovative air transport services that guarantee passengers a one-of-a-kind experience to relish the beauty of the Kingdom from above.”
Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in developing its tourism sector and last year started to issue tourism visas on arrival for the first time.
