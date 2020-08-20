You are here

Saudi Arabia's COVID-19 recoveries cross 275,000 mark

A worker wears a face mask in Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus fears. (AFP Photo)
  • The new cases reported in the Kingdom increased the total number of people who have contracted the virus to 303,973
  • The recent fatalities increased the Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,548
RIYADH: The Saudi Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 1,287 new coronavirus cases and 42 new fatalities from the disease.

The new cases reported in the Kingdom increased the total number of people who have contracted the virus to 303,973. 

The ministry said that 68 of the newly recorded cases were in Jeddah, while there were 67 reported in Makkah and 64 others in Jazan. 

The recent fatalities increased the Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,548. 

There have been a further 1,385 recoveries from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 275,476.

Switzerland removes on-arrival quarantine requirement for Saudis

  • Switzerland listed 53 countries whose citizens will be required to finish a 10-day quarantine upon arrival
  • Switzerland has 38,760 COVID-19 infections as of Aug. 20
DUBAI: Saudi citizens travelling to Switzerland are exempted from the mandatory on-arrival quarantine, according to the country’s updated travel advisory as international borders reopen.

Switzerland listed 53 countries whose citizens will be required to finish a 10-day quarantine upon arrival, the Saudi Gazette reported.

The exemption also applies to citizens from countries including Singapore, Serbia, and Equatorial Guinea.

Some countries have been added to Switzerland’s coronavirus blacklist including Albania, Belgium, and India, prohibiting their citizens from entering the country.

The list is determined based on countries’ coronavirus risk. Switzerland has 38,760 COVID-19 infections as of Aug. 20.

PIF unit buys 10 helicopters from Airbus in tourism push

