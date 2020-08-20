Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 recoveries cross 275,000 mark

RIYADH: The Saudi Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 1,287 new coronavirus cases and 42 new fatalities from the disease.

The new cases reported in the Kingdom increased the total number of people who have contracted the virus to 303,973.

The ministry said that 68 of the newly recorded cases were in Jeddah, while there were 67 reported in Makkah and 64 others in Jazan.

The recent fatalities increased the Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,548.

There have been a further 1,385 recoveries from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 275,476.