Dutch airlines resuming flights to Cairo after 3-year hiatus

KLM made the 90th anniversary of its first trip to Cairo on Sept. 28, 1930.
  • KLM Royal Dutch Airlines suspended its passenger flights to Cairo in 2017 to cut its losses after the Egyptian pound lost half of its value
CAIRO: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will resume flights to Cairo International Airport twice a week after a three-year hiatus, starting from Sept. 9, the company has announced.

Passenger flights to Cairo were suspended in 2017 when they became loss-making after the Egyptian pound floated and lost half of its value. KLM complained that the economic situation in Egypt was terrible, and restrictions on foreign currency conversion also harmed the company.

Since then, KLM clients have relied on the sister company Air France for flights to and from Cairo via Paris. EgyptAir is the only company that flies passenger planes directly from Amsterdam to Cairo.

KLM continued to transport goods between Amsterdam and Cairo by cargo plane throughout this period.

“After the suspension of our direct flights since January 2017, we are proud and honoured today to announce the resumption of two weekly direct flights again between Cairo and Amsterdam,” Matteo Tito, director general of Air France KLM Near East said.

He explained that the company is continuously enhancing its investments in Egypt with the aim of providing its Egyptian passengers with the best service.

“Our history in Cairo goes back a long time. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary — KLM made its first trip to Cairo on Sept. 28, 1930,” he added.

He said that at the beginning of September a decision would be taken regarding the continuation of flights to Cairo during the winter season.

Egyptian tourism has finally recovered, after months of not welcoming any tourists to the Cairo International Airport to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said that the number of tourists visiting Egypt in the cities of Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh since the resumption of tourism in the country exceeded 85,000 within a month and a half.

 

 

Topics: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Cairo International Airport

PIF unit buys 10 helicopters from Airbus in tourism push

PIF unit buys 10 helicopters from Airbus in tourism push

  • THC CEO Arnaud Martinez: THC has taken a massive step in expanding its fleet and implementing its ambitious operational plan
  • Arnaud Martinez: We are proud to be contributing to the advancement of Saudi Arabia’s tourism and aviation industries through our innovative air transport services
LONDON: A company owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has agreed to buy 10 H125 helicopters from Airbus as it broadens its tourism offering.
It is part of a plan by the Riyadh-based commercial operator The Helicopter Company (THC) to boost its fleet and roll out new services across the Kingdom “related to scenic tourism and aerial work such as filming, banner towing, and surveying.”
“THC has taken a massive step in expanding its fleet and implementing its ambitious operational plan,” said THC CEO Arnaud Martinez. “We are proud to be contributing to the advancement of Saudi Arabia’s tourism and aviation industries through our innovative air transport services that guarantee passengers a one-of-a-kind experience to relish the beauty of the Kingdom from above.”
Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in developing its tourism sector and last year started to issue tourism visas on arrival for the first time.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) The Helicopter Company (THC)

