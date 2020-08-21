More than 87,000 Indians repatriated from Saudi Arabia 

RIYADH: More than 87,000 Indian nationals have been repatriated from Saudi Arabia, according to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.
Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed said: “As regards to the repatriation of Indians through the Vande Bharat Mission, more than 87,000 Indian nationals have been repatriated to India from different international airports in Saudi Arabia, thus far via more than 480 flights, out of a total of 162,000 Indians who had registered for repatriation to date.” The envoy expressed gratitude to the Saudi authorities, especially the General Authority of Civil Aviation, for the support required to undertake such a massive operation.
