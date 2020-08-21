You are here

Saudi schools set stage for major lesson shake-up

The pathways system will improve performance and prepare students for college, while also offering the chance to join a short career diploma program and join the labor market if they have no plans to enroll in college. (Shutterstock)
Hebshi Alshammari

  • Students in Kingdom to gain ‘competitive edge’ under 2021 pathways program, says Education Ministry official
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s education system is preparing for drastic changes with the introduction of a new secondary school program in 2021, a Ministry of Education official said.
The pathways secondary education system is in the final stages of preparation and will be applied initially in 100 public schools around the Kingdom, Prof. Ibrahim Al-Humaidan, general supervisor for the Executive Program of Developing Secondary School Pathways, Study Plans and Academies at the Ministry of
Education, told Arab News.
Arab News obtained a draft copy of the system, which consists of six main academic and career pathways: Scientific; computer and engineering sciences; health and life sciences; humanitarian; business administration; and Shariah. Each pathway offers a unique learning experience.
“The whole idea of the system was conceived after comparing several global educational systems,” Al-Humaidan said.
“All six pathways enhance a student’s skills, values and conduct and make him or her capable of benefiting society and the country. The system will be introduced in certain schools and will be subject to assessment and strict governance.”
The pathways system will improve performance and prepare students for college, while also offering the chance to join a short career diploma program and join the labor market if they have no plans to enrol in college — an approach adopted by many countries around the world.
Students will be offered alternatives and can choose the program they most prefer.
Al-Humaidan said that variety is an added value for the pathways, which present new opportunities for students.
“The latest theories show that learning occurs inside the learner’s environment when the learner interacts with his or her peers and tries to solve problems. It is there that the learner acquires real-life skills and learns new things,” he said.
Al-Humaidan said the courses will give students a competitive edge.
Course content has been reviewed to ensure it matches the student’s age, he added.
The pathways focus more on English language, mathematics, sciences and business administration since these skills increase a student’s chances of success.
Students will have added flexibility to move from one pathway to another after finishing the second year.
Al-Humaidan said that the pathways will allow students to pass incomplete courses during the summer and enrol in the bridging program.
“A teacher is the most influential and the one who can make a difference in the classroom,” he said. “The courses that challenge a student’s mentality will definitely enhance his or her skills.”
Education is among the top priorities of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform program, and is also an integral part of the UNESCO sustainable development plan 2030.

Visitors flood to Riyadh lake park to beat city lockdown blues

Rashid Hassan

  • The popular beauty spot offers a desert oasis including a huge lake
RIYADH: A water world attraction for landlocked Riyadh has witnessed floods of visitors since reopening to the public after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown.
Families desperate to escape the confines of the city have been flocking to the open spaces of Riyadh’s regenerated Lake Park on Al-Haeer Road.
Less than one hour’s drive south from downtown Riyadh, the popular beauty spot offers a desert oasis including a huge lake, waterfall feature, picnic areas, and walkways dotted with palm trees.
An afforestation scheme has involved the planting of hundreds of saplings as part of a sustainability program for the area which has helped contribute to a sharp rise in the numbers of catfish in the lake.
Further development and landscaping of the site is taking place to provide extra visitor amenities.
Mohammed Aslam Jameel, a travel supervisor in Riyadh, told Arab News: “It is a serene place away from the bustling life of the city. One of the best features of the park is having a lake in the capital.
“With fewer travel options available due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is a delight to spend quality time with my family by the lakeside with its cool waterfalls.”
Another park visitor, Syed Wasiuzzaman, said: “It is an amazing picnic spot and a lovely place to visit at the weekend with kids and the family. I have been a regular visitor to other places such as Wadi Namar and Wadi Hanifa, but I’ve now added Lake Park to my must-visit destinations list.”
Visiting with family and relatives, Wasiuzzaman added that the park was ideal for children and hoped that one day fishing would be allowed in the lake. One picnicker said: “Relaxing in the park’s glorious beauty makes me feel calm and the waterfall
is amazing.”

